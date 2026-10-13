Erin Blanchfield | Performance Focused In Familiar Surroundings

“It’s decently far from home, so I just wanted to get her to acclimatize,” Blanchfield said ahead of her fight against Jasmine Jasudavicius this weekend. “I thought it was gonna be colder than it was — it hasn’t been too bad yet, actually — so yeah, just to acclimatize and get comfortable here.”

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The New Jersey native was in the co-main event the last time the UFC swept through “The City of Champions” two years ago as well, though that fight card took place two weeks later, which any Albertan can tell you can be the difference between balmy temps and blizzard conditions. That night, Blanchfield out-hustled former strawweight titleholder Rose Namajunas, building into the five-round co-main event to shift things from competitive early to clear by the time the final horn sounded.

Now she’s back to face Jasudavicius, who was also on that card, and admitted that having a sense of the city and where she needs to go to source things for the week is definitely helpful.