Erin Blanchfield | Performance Focused In Familiar Surroundings

Erin Blanchfield had been to Edmonton before, and that initial experience was part of the calculus that prompted the flyweight contender and her team to decide to venture to the Alberta outpost that hosts this weekend’s UFC Fight Night event a week early.
“It’s decently far from home, so I just wanted to get her to acclimatize,” Blanchfield said ahead of her fight against Jasmine Jasudavicius this weekend. “I thought it was gonna be colder than it was — it hasn’t been too bad yet, actually — so yeah, just to acclimatize and get comfortable here.”
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The New Jersey native was in the co-main event the last time the UFC swept through “The City of Champions” two years ago as well, though that fight card took place two weeks later, which any Albertan can tell you can be the difference between balmy temps and blizzard conditions. That night, Blanchfield out-hustled former strawweight titleholder Rose Namajunas, building into the five-round co-main event to shift things from competitive early to clear by the time the final horn sounded.
Now she’s back to face Jasudavicius, who was also on that card, and admitted that having a sense of the city and where she needs to go to source things for the week is definitely helpful.
“I would say it’s beneficial being in the area, knowing what the air feels like, being comfortable, especially that way in a performance stance because once you’re in there, nothing matters,” said Blanchfield. “I’m happy being very comfortable and feeling like my body is prepped for the area.”
The familiarity angle doesn’t just end with having been to Edmonton before, though, as there is a familiarity with her opponent within her team as well.
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Blanchfield’s main training partner, seventh-ranked strawweight Fatima Kline, made her debut up a division on short notice against Jasudavicius a couple of summers back in Denver, Colorado, dropping a competitive decision to the gritty Canadian. She has since relocated to her natural weight class and rattled off four straight wins, and though the two are very much different fighters, Blanchfield acknowledged that being able to pick Kline’s brain is a nice little bonus as she readies to step in against Jasudavicius herself this weekend.
“It’s a little helpful,” she said. “I feel like it’s always nice when you know someone who has fought someone, even if it’s not gonna be the exact same way because we’re different fighters. There are the little things you can pick up from somebody’s experience fighting someone; it's helpful.”
The biggest help this camp has been the addition of Ozzy Dugulubgov to her coaching staff.
The 37-year-old, who went 8-2 in his own professional MMA career before shifting full-time into coaching, joined the group at the outset of the year and was in Kline’s camp and corner for her win over Tabatha Ricci earlier this year. He has been present throughout Blanchfield’s preparations as well, and the rising star is grateful to have someone with his skills helping shape her game plan and approach to Saturday’s meeting with Jasudavicius.
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“For this camp in particular, with Jasmine being a heavy wrestler, it’s been nice having Ozzy’s perspective in wrestling, on the cage, his overall MMA experience and expertise,” said Blanchfield. “I feel like most of the time, I’m the grappler, and people are avoiding me. So, with someone that’s going to be coming forward and attacking me, I feel like that has given me a lot of confidence with that.”
Saturday’s penultimate pairing was a fascinating matchup from the minute it was announced because of the history between Jasudavicius and Kline, and the fact that both women are stationed inside the top 10. It took on extra significance in the weeks leading up to this weekend when two-time flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko vacated her title, and Natalia Silva successfully claimed the strap with a unanimous decision win over Wang Cong two weeks ago at UFC 332 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
“I was surprised seeing Valentina vacate it,” Blanchfield began. “I could tell Valentina was having some problems because I know she and Natalia were supposed to fight, but that didn’t end up happening. Her pulling out didn’t surprise me, but I think I was surprised by her vacating it completely, her being out for as long as she’s saying she’s gonna be out for.
“I was surprised to see Wang be the person that they put in for the title shot, but they had their reasons,” she continued. “I had my own fight booked, but it was definitely interesting. It seemed like most other girls in the top —me, Alexa (Grasso), Manon (Fiorot): they had just fought, and I already had a fight booked, so I could see why it just kind of happened perfectly for Wang to get her shot, whether you could argue she earned it or not; it just kind of happened. With Valentina out, it makes everything so different, and I know Natalia said she wants to be an active champ, so that will help keep everything going.”
Heading into the weekend, Blanchfield is focused on making a statement of her own, and then from there, she’s undecided about whether she’ll call out the new champ or not.
“Ideally, getting a finish,” the 27-year-old contender said when asked what she needs to do to wake up feeling satisfied with her performance come Sunday morning. “Any way that comes —I would love to get a first knockout in the UFC that I haven’t been able to get yet, but I think any way of solidifying myself as the next title contender is something I’ve been trying to do for the last couple years. Now with Valentina out and the division being a lot more open to who the next contender could be, I feel like a fight like this could really solidify me.
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“It’s funny — I’ve been thinking about that because I feel like I have called people out and when I was moving up a division, I was trying to call out people ahead of me; nothing in particular against them, I just wanted to move up, and I moved up pretty quickly,” laughed Blanchfield. “I feel like I’ve been in this top 5 for years at this point and I’ve called out some title shots, so I don’t know; I don’t know if I wanna keep calling it out.
“I’m like, ‘If I keep calling it out, am I gonna get further (away) like I have (been)?’” she added with a chuckle. “Maybe I’ll just let God do His thing. I do what I’m prepared to do; He’s prepared me in that way.
“I’m gonna stay focused on what I need to do and let my performance show them.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs Malott, live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada on October 17, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.