Erin Blanchfield Knows Composure Is Her Strength

At the end of three rounds, Blanchfield left Maverick rather frustrated, an impressive result over a fellow prospect who had some steam behind her. Much like her debut win Sarah Alpar, Blanchfield was a picture of maturity during fight week and in the Octagon. She did admit in her post-fight interview with UFC.com that she feels old in the sport, but young in life, which, at 22, is a completely understandable divide.

With two UFC wins under her belt, she’s turning her attention to the rankings, but also crucially, she’s turning her eyes to the housing market in New Jersey.

“In all other aspects of my life, I still feel very much so like 22,” Blanchfield told UFC.com over the phone. “I want to move out of my parents’ house and stuff like that. I guess grasping all areas of life — like (in) fighting, I feel so secure. It’s something I’ve been doing my whole life, and I know all the ins and outs, and I feel like a vet in that sense. I feel like I’m figuring everything else out.”

Moving out from under your parents’ roof is one of the most significant transitions in adulthood, and it also serves as a reminder of how young Blanchfield actually is, despite the way she carries herself when it comes to the fight game.

Whereas she seems well-prepared to take on the challenges that come across in the cage, the real estate arena is a whole different beast, and the body shot that is housing prices is enough to take the wind out of anyone’s sails.