Erin Blanchfield Is Just Meeting Her Own Expectations

Since getting into camp, however, her focus has honed in on victory.

“You have to fight everybody to be the best in the world, and why would you be bothered to fight them or build them up more than they should be?” Blanchfield said. “Everyone is in the UFC, so everyone's super talented, and everyone's super good. That's a matter of fact. But I'm there too. I know how good I am, and I know what I'm capable of. There's no one that I feel (intimidated) about. I'm not like a fan of them or anything. I feel people - especially if they're fighting higher up or people they've been watching fight or something - they get almost like a fangirl about it. But no, you need to beat them. They're your opponent, and that's really it.”

From the outside, the matchup is a win-win for Blanchfield. If she beats Santos, she is in the title picture probably right behind Manon Fiorot in terms of Shevhcenko’s next deserving challenger. If she falls short, she won’t tumble down the rankings, and she’ll have a better idea of where she stacks up against the division’s elite.

However, when you’re someone who has grown up in the sport and has made success at the highest levels something routine, moral victories are not satisfactory. The best is still yet to come for Blanchfield, which is frightening considering the way she rallied against Aldrich and rolled through McCann. But when you ask her about it, it’s just executing on a lifetime of working on her craft, so as the chances for greater accomplishments present themselves, expect more of the same from New Jersey’s brightest prospect.



“I never plan on losing again,” Blanchfield said. “I know it would sting just as much as any other loss. I feel in the outside perspective, it's a win-win in a lot of cases because I'm going up to fight number two. If you beat them, you think that's fun. If you lose, it's like, well, I'm probably still going to move up if it was a good fight.

“I don't even think of it like that. I know I want to win, and I know how much it would suck if I did lose.”

