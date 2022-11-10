Erin Blanchfield Is Pursuing A ‘Flawless’ Performance

“It's just nice honestly, being home and having those comforts of home and being able to do something I want to do for a really long time.”

On a stacked card, Blanchfield’s bout with McCann is flying a little under the radar, but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t come with its own level of hype.

Each time Blanchfield posts on her social media, comments and calls for her to end McCann’s hype train flood underneath. McCann, who is coming off three consecutive performance bonus-winning performances and a couple spinning elbow knockouts, is in the brightest spotlight of her career, but she still sits a few spots below Blanchfield on the flyweight ladder. Blanchfield, who is a decorated jiu jitsu player, understands if people view this fight as a pure striker-versus-grappler matchup, but she knows there’s a few more layers to the game.

“She definitely has some hype behind her right now,” she said. “She has some good wins that she's coming off of. But I think it's a great stylistic matchup for me. I feel I'm very well-rounded and I feel able to deal with her anywhere and take advantage of where I'm strong. So yeah, I'm super pumped about fighting, really. She's just another girl in the rankings.”

In Blanchfield’s most recent outing against JJ Aldrich, the young New Jerseyan found herself on the back foot against the veteran from Colorado, who was able to thwart a handful of Blanchfield’s attempts to grapple and pick her apart from distance.