Erin Blanchfield Is Having A Full-Circle Moment

“She's done really well,” Blanchfield said. “Our records are super similar. It's kind of cool that we're both able to fight right now and be able to solidify myself as the number one contender. I knew that I probably was going to fight again if they did a trilogy. But I know Manon was the only other girl that people were saying could deserve a title shot, as well. So I did want to fight her, and I really want to prove myself as the next contender.”

Both of Fiorot’s UFC finishes are KOs while Blanchfield, who does have a pair of KO wins herself, has racked up three submission wins in the Octagon. Perhaps her most impressive came against Jéssica Andrade, a second-round rear-naked choke that served as a breakthrough victory.

Her next fight provided a window into how she can operate in a back-and-forth affair. Facing former title challenger Taila Santos at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie, Blanchfield grinded out a razor-close decision win. While that didn’t get her the title shot she hoped for going into the bout, it did cement her spot as one of the best 125ers in the world.