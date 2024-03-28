Erin Blanchfield Is Having A Full-Circle Moment

Announcements
Things have come full-circle for 24-year-old Erin Blanchfield. Almost exactly six years ago, a then-18-year-old Blanchfield made her professional mixed martial arts debut and earned a first-round doctor stoppage. It was the first of three wins she would rack up to start her career, and it also took place in her home state of New Jersey. More specifically, it took place in Atlantic City, where Blanchfield returns on March 30 to headline her second UFC event at UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot.
“Cold Blooded” smiles when recalling that first professional fight, which included a bunch of her friends and family wearing custom t-shirts her cousin made.
“I remember being so excited,” Blanchfield said during her interview with UFC.com. “I was like, ‘Oh, I've been thinking about doing this for years since I was a kid.’ It was really cool to be able to fulfill that. I remember walking out and seeing everybody with the shirts on, and I was able to get a win in just one round. That was really awesome.”
Seven fights and three-and-a-half years later, Blanchfield would make her UFC debut with a decision win over Sarah Alpar.
That was two-and-a-half years and six fights ago, and Blanchfield now finds herself on the cusp of a shot at the flyweight title if she can get past Manon Fiorot. She and “The Beast” have racked up six UFC wins each to make it to this point, and after Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko fought to a draw at Noche UFC, a No. 1 contender bout made all the sense in the world.
“She's done really well,” Blanchfield said. “Our records are super similar. It's kind of cool that we're both able to fight right now and be able to solidify myself as the number one contender. I knew that I probably was going to fight again if they did a trilogy. But I know Manon was the only other girl that people were saying could deserve a title shot, as well. So I did want to fight her, and I really want to prove myself as the next contender.”
Both of Fiorot’s UFC finishes are KOs while Blanchfield, who does have a pair of KO wins herself, has racked up three submission wins in the Octagon. Perhaps her most impressive came against Jéssica Andrade, a second-round rear-naked choke that served as a breakthrough victory.
Her next fight provided a window into how she can operate in a back-and-forth affair. Facing former title challenger Taila Santos at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie, Blanchfield grinded out a razor-close decision win. While that didn’t get her the title shot she hoped for going into the bout, it did cement her spot as one of the best 125ers in the world.
“I think my fight IQ and my ability to adjust within fights is something that people really struggle to deal with,” Blanchfield said. “I think it's what leads me to a lot of victories and a lot of finishes. I’m able to adjust to my opponent and outdo them anywhere the fight goes.”
Although it makes sense that the winner of this weekend’s headliner would earn a title shot after Grasso and Shevchenko clash for a third time, Blanchfield isn’t holding her breath. She is locked-in on March 30, and whether she comes out victorious or not, she hopes to stay active.
First, though, comes the task of doing what nobody in the UFC has done so far: beating Fiorot. Blanchfield will undoubtedly have the crowd in her corner, but the unflappable contender doesn’t expect to wear any sort of emotion on her face when she makes the final walk on fight night.
“I feel like I'm still going to hold my stoic way that I do,” she said. “I feel like it keeps me focused, and I'm thinking about everything I want to do in that fight. It is going to be really nice to hear the crowd and hear all those cheers and be able to perform in front of everybody, but I definitely would expect the same walk out.”
Perhaps the most mature fighter under 25 years old on the roster, Blanchfield is operating and fighting like a seasoned veteran. Six years ago, she kicked off her professional career. Now, it’s her name and her face on the poster, and she hopes it’s her hand that’s raised once again, this time announcing her as the next in line for the belt.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot, live from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
