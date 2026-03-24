Erin Blanchfield: ‘Getting To The Title Is Meant For Me’

Her win over Cortez was Blanchfield’s second straight and continued her holding pattern in the congested flyweight division, where she is presently ranked third alongside former champ Alexa Grasso. Now 8-1 in the UFC and having fought a tough slate the whole way through, there aren’t really any clear options for the 26-year-old standout at this point, but she’s not letting the haziness of her immediate future deter her from her goal of reaching the top of the division.

“I feel like the flyweight division has been a little clogged basically since the Valentina (Shevchenko) and Alexa trilogy went on,” Blanchfield said. “I’ve been in the top 5 for a handful of years now, super-close to that title shot, but I feel like it’s all been for a reason… I got into the UFC really young, so I feel like I needed to grow in (terms of) experience, get fights under my belt. I’m not really sure exactly what’s next, but I’m just building experience along the way.

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“It has been pretty insane. I think with things like this, I just try to count my blessings. I’ve been so incredibly blessed in every aspect of my life that I can’t be mad. I’m doing what I always wanted to do. I feel like if the child version of myself saw me now, they would be like so excited, so I just know it’s just what’s gonna happen.

“Getting to that title is meant for me — I know that — so whatever way it’s gonna happen, it’s gonna happen.”