Erin Blanchfield Aims to Shape Division’s Future Against Maycee Barber

Blanchfield’s path in the UFC has been a grueling gauntlet, with other significant victories coming against former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade and former flyweight title challenger Taila Santos, showcasing her ability to compete at the highest level.

Now, Blanchfield takes on Maycee Barber this Saturday at the UFC APEX in what will be her third main event inside the Octagon, something “Cold Blooded” is getting used to.

“I am really enjoying that, to be honest,” Blanchfield said. “I like having the five rounds and the whole fight week is centered around your fight, which is really fun. I’m definitely getting used to it, it’s going to be hard to go back to normal fights.”

Even though there won't be the thunder of a crowded arena, the No. four-ranked women’s flyweight is enjoying the special vibe of being in the “fight capital of the world” as she gets ready to take on No. five in the intimate setting of the UFC APEX.