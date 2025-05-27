Erin Blanchfield Aims to Shape Division’s Future Against Maycee Barber

The path to a UFC championship comes in many different forms. Some fighters carve their way through on an undefeated streak like Khamzat Chimaev, who marched past opponents in dominant fashion to cement a title opportunity. Other fighters rise by enduring hard-fought battles, clawing their way back to the top from losses, with women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko’s relentless pursuit of greatness showcasing that aspect. Then there are those who redefine their legacy with late career surges, as seen recently with Belal Muhammad, who overcame early inconsistency to eventually claim the belt.
For Erin Blanchfield, it’s somewhere in the middle. The 26-year-old is 13-2 in her professional career and 7-1 in the UFC with her only loss being to Manon Fiorot, who recently lost a decision to Shevchenko.
She’s coming off the biggest win of her career thus far, where she defeated former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas by unanimous decision after five rounds in a tight contest.
Blanchfield’s path in the UFC has been a grueling gauntlet, with other significant victories coming against former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade and former flyweight title challenger Taila Santos, showcasing her ability to compete at the highest level.
Now, Blanchfield takes on Maycee Barber this Saturday at the UFC APEX in what will be her third main event inside the Octagon, something “Cold Blooded” is getting used to.
“I am really enjoying that, to be honest,” Blanchfield said. “I like having the five rounds and the whole fight week is centered around your fight, which is really fun. I’m definitely getting used to it, it’s going to be hard to go back to normal fights.”
Even though there won't be the thunder of a crowded arena, the No. four-ranked women’s flyweight is enjoying the special vibe of being in the “fight capital of the world” as she gets ready to take on No. five in the intimate setting of the UFC APEX.
“It’s definitely a lot quieter. I like fighting in Vegas just because I can use the PI (UFC Performance Institute), everything is right there, and it’s easy access during fight week, but you don’t have the same audience at the APEX,” Blanchfield said.
It’s a matchup that’s been in the making for a long time. The two were originally slated to face off at UFC 269, however, Barber was forced to withdraw due to injury and Blanchfield defeated Miranda Maverick instead.
According to Blanchfield, they have been going back and forth since then and there is some animosity towards each other, in a competitive way.
“She didn't want to fight me again after that because she was like, ‘Oh, she’s behind me and I don’t fight backwards, this and that.’ Now I’m ranked ahead of her so, I think it’s fun that I’m already ranked ahead of her when we’re fighting and then being able to squash all of that.”
Blanchfield brings an expertise on the ground that not many mixed martial artists possess, prioritizing top control, positional progression, and a submission game that is as elite as it comes.
Riding a six-fight win streak is Barber, with her last outing being a unanimous decision victory over Katlyn Cerminara at UFC 299 in March 2024. Before that, she brutalized Amanda Ribas en route to a second-round finish.
“I think her biggest thing on the ground is she just likes to ground and pound,” Blanchfield said. “Anywhere she can find strikes, she’s going to strike. She’s not necessarily going to be looking for any subs (submissions), I would really doubt that, but I think she’s looking more for damage.”
For this fight, Blanchfield has focused heavily on strength and conditioning, working closely with coaches from the UFC Performance Institute to develop a strong base and improve her quickness and explosiveness throughout training.
“I’ve been working with the UFC PI coaches for my strength and conditioning, so they have been sending me workouts and I’ve been super structured with that,” Blanchfield added. “I’ve been doing more boxing and Muay Thai sparring.
They focus a lot on strength outside of camp and more speed and explosiveness while you're in camp, so you feel athletic leading into your fights. I’m feeling good leading into it.”
With Natalia Silva's impressive showing against Alexa Grasso at UFC 315 and Shevchenko's reign continuing, May has been a massive month for the women's flyweight division. Finishing Barber would likely earn a title shot, but Blanchfield understands that nothing is guaranteed, so her performance is crucial.
“I think whoever has the better performance, like if I go out there and get a finish in the first round, I think I will get the title shot next,” Blanchfield said. “I think performance really matters for these two fights.”
This Saturday’s main event is a critical showdown, with the winner between Blanchfield and Barber potentially facing Silva or earning a direct title shot. As one of the division’s youngest and most formidable talents, Blanchfield’s quest for her first UFC title chance could establish her as a cornerstone of the women’s flyweight division and spark a rivalry with Barber for years to come.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Barber, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 31, 2025. Prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT.