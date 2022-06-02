Erin Blanchfield Finds Her Groove

Her rookie campaign in the UFC was nothing short of impressive, going two for two against Sarah Alpar and Miranda Maverick. Her latest victory against Maverick extended her win streak to five and improved her record to 8-1. Blanchfield is one of many flyweight prospects that has shown potential, which is what makes the division special to watch.

“I think it makes the flyweight division a lot more exciting and I’m definitely happy to see other prospects coming up at the same time because I think it keeps people interested in the division,” Blanchfield said. “I feel good compared to the rest of them.”

MORE FIGHT NIGHT: Fight Card Updates | Fight By Fight Preview | What Volkov Needs | Fighters On The Rise

With two wins in the UFC under her belt, Blanchfield is finally starting to feel her groove and is becoming more comfortable inside the Octagon, and with the events leading up to fight night.

The New York native has learned a lot about herself since he first UFC appearance last September.

“I think my biggest asset is how calm I am in there; I feel so comfortable,” Blanchfield said. “Even my first UFC fight, I feel like everyone talks about UFC jitters, but I didn’t really feel that at all; it just felt like every other fight, so I feel like I kind of learned that about myself as an athlete and I think that’s one of my biggest assets.”

Her opponent on Saturday is Colorado native Aldrich, who has been fighting in the UFC since 2016 and was also on The Ultimate Fighter. Aldrich is riding a three-fight win streak heading into the fight, her latest victory coming in March against Gillian Robertson.

Blanchfield has never been submitted or knocked out in her career and is confident in her all-around skills.