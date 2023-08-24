Erin Blanchfield Expects Excellence

Blanchfield’s maturity is something she maintains she has always had. Even when she first turned pro at 18 years old with eyes on making it to the mixed martial arts leader, she knew the best way to do that was taking one fight at a time.

That trait is also helping her on this quick ascent up the flyweight rankings. Instead of getting caught up in her own hype and wondering what each little thing might mean as far as her case for a title shot, she locks in at her task at hand. At UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie, that task comes in the form of recent title challenger Taila Santos.

“Once I get a fight, I'm super focused on that one,” Blanchfield said. “All my focus went into the camp for that and dieting and everything. I really focus on one fight at a time, and I feel like that's why my success keeps coming.”