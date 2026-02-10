Erin Blanchfield Is Biding Her Time

Outside of Alexa Grasso’s shocking submission win over Shevchenko in March 2023, the answer to Anik’s question has mostly been a resounding “no.” All told, Shevchenko cleaned out the flyweight division during her first championship reign and is well on her way to doing it for a second time after defeating Manon Fiorot and Zhang Weili in 2025. Blanchfield, along with Brazilian sharpshooter Natalia Silva, stand as the most likely title challengers in 2026.

Blanchfield had a relatively quick climb up the ladder, and when she secured her fifth win in the form of a submission win over Andrade in February 2023, it seemed as if she positioned herself to challenge for the belt. Grasso’s upset the next month put that on hold, so Blanchfield returned and scored a gritty decision win over Taila Santos the following August, hoping Shevchenko and Grasso would have their rematch and open the door for a new challenger. That wouldn’t be the case, however, as Grasso fought Shevchenko to a draw, further delaying Blanchfield’s potential title shot.

By the time Grasso and Shevchenko concluded their saga with the latter reclaiming the title, Blanchfield relinquished her pole position in the title queue to Manon Fiorot when she lost to the Frenchwoman in a main event. She got back on track with a decision win over Rose Namajunas, but when she tried to stamp her claim on the next shot in a main event bout against Maycee Barber, she found herself unlucky once again when Barber was forced out of the fight moments before making the walk, which then opened the door for Shevchenko to fight Zhang.