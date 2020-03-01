Eric Spicely Worked Hard To Change His Life

“I grew up very poor,” said the Stoughton, Massachusetts native. “I grew up with nothing, and I've traveled now to more countries than I can name, maybe 15-20 different countries, with the UFC and on my own, and I'm always reflective and thankful because I never imagined that my life would be like that. I never thought I'd even be able to afford a car growing up. Before I got signed to the UFC, I was making $20,000 a year working at Whole Foods, so it's a big trip for me and it's something that keeps me going. I'm very thankful and I love that I get to experience the life that I get to experience. Most of the people from my high school in my area, they're not doing well, and it's always a constant reminder that you can change your life and if you work hard at something, you can achieve what you want.”

Now living and training in Montreal with the renowned Tristar team, Spicely took a month off after his Fight of the Night bout with Deron Winn last June to backpack through Europe, and after returning to Canada, it was back to work to prepare for what would have been his eighth UFC bout against Roman Kopylov last weekend. That fight got postponed due to the COVID-19 situation, but if Spicely has proven anything in his 33 years on this Earth, it’s that he knows how to navigate a bump in the road.

There were plenty of them as he grew up, determined that his career path would be as a skateboarder, but having the foresight to know when that ambition was heading in the wrong direction.

“I'm a very self-aware person and I could see what was going on, and I was going down that path of a lot of my friends, which is why I stopped skateboarding and why I chose to focus my energy on something that was more positive,” he said. “It's very hard to do that, to separate yourself from your friend group, from your community, to focus on a bigger picture, and I did end up losing a lot of friends. I stopped having fun and I wasn't going out as much.”

