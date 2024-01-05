Eric Nicksick Discusses Eventful Year Inside and Outside of the Octagon

While people watching at home see Nicksick and other recognizable coaches in the corner of their athletes on a weekly basis, sharing in the joy of victory or helping shoulder the pain of defeat and think about how cool it is to be that close to the action, what no one ever sees are the tearful goodbyes when leaving the house to catch another flight, the milestones missed along the way, and the simple weekend activities that are watched in video clips texted to whatever state or foreign land you’re coaching in that particular Saturday.

It’s that piece that still rests heavy with Nicksick each and every time he heads to work.

"You’re never in an off-season; you don’t have time for yourself unless it’s really mapped out,” he said, opening up about some of the challenges he and his contemporaries face. “I have a shoulder that is bone-on-bone. I have a neck where pretty much my disc is popping out, and you don’t have time to take off to get rehab.

“Now, there are ways around it, but I’ve always been such a hands-on coach that I want to be there for them, so then how do you schedule six months off where I can rehab my shoulder?

“The physical side has been one, and then I’m taking my daughter out to go test drive cars,” he added, pausing as he recalled the milestone event with his eldest, Makenna. “I remember bringing that girl in a carrier, putting her on the mats during nap time at Xtreme Couture so I could train. Now she’s two years away from graduating high school, and there are two more behind her.”