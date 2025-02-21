Eric McConico | The Grind Never Stops

“I told her after this fight we're going to go do something,” laughed McConico, a father of five. You can hear some of his kids in the background as he does this interview, and with a range from two to nine years old, they keep dad on his toes. Some are even in the gym with him.

“My two oldest, they're very familiar with this,” he said. “They come with us to the gym all the time. They're in jiu-jitsu and kickboxing class, so they're very familiar with the martial arts environment.”

UFC Seattle Full Fight Card Preview

And while they’re not asking when he’s going to be in the UFC video game yet, they do understand why dad is on a business trip this week, and why this one is more important than most. Luckily, McConico has been on these UFC trips before with his teammates, so getting a lay of the land ahead of time does make preparing for his own debut a little less stressful

“I think it's like anything else where you just get more and more comfortable,” he said. “So I'm grateful that I was able to go to these corners with Jared and with Tresean Gore, and they allowed me to go and get that experience and get a little of ‘this might be you in here.’ You get used to being around this environment and I do think that's going to help me a lot.”