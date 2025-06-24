Episodes 5-8 Recap | UFC BJJ: Road to the Title

The clash of styles was evident as the match got underway, with Carlton working off his back, looking to draw Nolf into his guard. But Nolf, guided by non-stop advice from Musumeci in his corner, did well to stay out of serious trouble.

After Carlton appeared to take the opening round, Nolf had a better second frame, with the result hanging in the balance heading into the final five minutes. Encouraged to pursue scoring techniques by Musumeci, Nolf went on the offensive for much of the round, but in his enthusiasm to rack up the points to win the round, he got caught in a last-gasp triangle armbar attempt by Carlton. That technique helped the Team Gabriel welterweight earn the split decision win, leaving Musumeci frustrated at the scoring.

Carlton's victory means he'll move on to face number-one seed, and his Team Gabriel teammate, Andrew Tackett, in the semifinals.

There was drama heading towards the episode's second match, as Josh Cisneros collapsed and needed to be helped out of the sauna at the UFC PI. After receiving an intake of fluids to get his levels back to normal, UFC medics told Cisneros that he should not cut more weight, and as a result he was forced to exit the competition.

Watch UFC BJJ 1 Live And Free On YouTube June 25

UFC BJJ Senior Director Claudia Gadelha acted swiftly and called up Cobey Fehr, who swapped his appearance at the UFC Fight Pass Invitational for a short-notice shot at the UFC BJJ lightweight tournament.

Fehr arrived ready to make weight and dove straight into the competition as the replacement second seed against Team Musumeci's seventh-seeded Kyvann Gonzalez. But his dreams of gatecrashing the tournament semifinals ended in defeat as he was submitted by Gonzalez via first-round foot lock.

Progressing to the welterweight semifinals: Elijah Carlton (Team Gabriel)

Progressing to the lightweight semifinals: Kyvann Gonzalez (Team Musumeci)