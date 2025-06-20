Episodes 1-4 Recap | UFC BJJ: Road to the Title

A new era began at the UFC APEX, as two teams of lightweight and welterweight grapplers went head-to-head in the inaugural season of UFC BJJ: Road to the Title.
Heading up the two teams are multiple-time world champion Mikey Musumeci and rising star Rerrison Gabriel, who will face off at the end of the season for the inaugural bantamweight title.
Meanwhile, the lightweights and welterweights will enter into a seeded elimination tournament to crown UFC BJJ's first champions at 155 and 170 pounds.
Episode 1: A Swift Statement
In the first episode of UFC BJJ: The Road to the Title, the athletes gathered at the UFC APEX and got a pre-tournament pep talk from UFC President and CEO Dana White. Then Musumeci and Gabriel stepped forward and took turns to select athletes as their team lineups were set for the season ahead.
Team Musumeci
LIGHTWEIGHTS
Carlos Henrique (4)
Isaac Doederlein (8)
Kyvann Gonzalez (7)
Danilo Moreira (3)
WELTERWEIGHTS
Aaron Wilson (8)
Davis Asare (3)
Nathan Haddad (7)
Jason Nolf (5)
Team Gabriel
LIGHTWEIGHTS
Gianni Grippo (5)
Keith Krikorian (1)
Josh Cisneros (2)
Mauricio Rios (6)
WELTERWEIGHTS
Andrew Tackett (1)
Austin Orenday (6)
Andy Varela (2)
Elijah Carlton (4)
Once the teams were selected, it was decided that the welterweights would step up first, with number one seed Andrew Tackett set to face off against number eight seed Aaron Wilson in the opening match.
The matches will be contested over three five-minute rounds, with bouts scored round by round, using a 10-point must system, with judging emphasis placed on attempts to win the match via submission.
With the teams selected and the first bout set, all eyes were on the UFC BJJ Octagon as Tackett faced Wilson, and it didn't take long for the top seed at 170 pounds to send a message to the rest of the competition as the 22-year-old swiftly locked up a rear-naked choke to secure the win for Team Gabriel and advance to the welterweight semifinals.
Progressing to the welterweight semifinals: Andrew Tackett (Team Gabriel)
Episode 2: Pasta and Pressure
In Episode 2, Musumeci gave us a glimpse into why he's known as "Darth Rigatoni" as he brought the whole of Team Musumeci over to his house for some pasta and good times as the team bonded and debated "Ecological Jiu-Jitsu" over some home-cooked Italian food.
The attention then turned to the UFC APEX, and the first lightweight matchup, as eighth seed Isaac Doederlein of Team Musumeci faced off against the top seed, Keith Krikorian of Team Gabriel.
Thankfully, the pasta didn't cause Doederlein any issues on the scale as he and Krikorian both had no problems making weight. Then, it was on to match day.
Doederlein may have been the lowest-seeded lightweight in the competition, but Musumeci had full faith in his man, who had captured BJJ world titles in the gi. The big question was whether Doederlein could translate his gi grappling to the no-gi competition of UFC BJJ.
And after a back-and-forth match that saw the momentum swing one way, then the other, Doederlein and Krikorian grappled all the way to the scorecards, with an exhausted Doederlein claiming the victory by decision. In the end, Doederlein's constant pressure and persistent leglock threat proved the difference-maker after three competitive rounds as he upset the pre-tournament seedings with a hard-earned victory.
It meant the lightweight tournament's number one seed was eliminated at the first hurdle, and showed that, in UFC BJJ and its attack-minded ruleset, the field is wide open for any of the contenders to break from the pack and become a champion.
Progressing to the lightweight semifinals: Isaac Doederlein (Team Musumeci)
Episode 3: Gone in 66 seconds
In Episode 3, the attention returned to the welterweights, as number three seed Davis Asare squared off against sixth-ranked Austin Oranday for a spot in the 170-pound semifinals.
Asare recounted his story of getting into jiu-jitsu in Stavanger, Norway before heading Stateside to attend college in Austin, Texas – a decision he made specifically to get him the opportunity to train under legendary coach John Danaher.
Oranday and Asare were "interviewed" by their teammates ahead of the fight, and when it was suggested the match could end in 30 seconds, Oranday said, "I think we both know it's going to be a little harder than 30 seconds. I think neither one of us will tap each other in 30 seconds. I honestly think it's probably the toughest match at 170, first round."
As it turned out, the match did last a little longer than 30 seconds, but not by much, as Asare locked up a foot lock to force the tap after 66 seconds.
Progressing to the welterweight semifinals: Davis Asare (Team Musumeci)
Episode 4: Bowling 'em over
The fourth episode saw the teams take to the bowling alley as Team Musumeci went head-to-head with Team Gabriel, with the two captains wagering on the outcomes of each head-to-head matchup. Then, later in the episode, lightweights returned to the spotlight as Team Musumeci's fourth-ranked Carlos Henrique took on Team Gabriel's fifth-ranked Gianni Grippo.
Unusually, it was a fresh matchup as, despite being pitched on the same side of the draw in multiple tournaments, their paths have never crossed in competition.
Henrique entered the matchup as the bigger man after cutting down to hit the 155-pound limit. Meanwhile, Grippo arrived on the scale comfortably inside the lightweight limit as he weighed in at 152 pounds.
Henrique started in a positive mood as he took the action to Grippo, who looked to attack off his back. But, after a closely contested opening round, the finish came in the second, as Henrique smartly avoided Grippo's attempts to initiate a leg entanglement to move into north-south position. He then transitioned into an anaconda choke to force the tap from a disappointed Grippo.
Watch UFC BJJ: Road To The Title Episode 5 Here
It meant that Henrique earned another win for Team Musumeci as he moved into the semifinals, where he'll take on teammate Isaac Doederlein for a place in the lightweight finale. Team Musumeci has dominated the action so far, with three of the first four quarterfinal matchups going the way of "Darth Rigatoni's" team.
But with four more spots to fill in the lightweight and welterweight semifinal brackets, it's all to play for as we get set for the second half of the season.
As for the bowling, Team Musumeci won that, too...
Progressing to the lightweight semifinals: Carlos Henrique (Team Musumeci)