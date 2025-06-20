Episodes 1-4 Recap | UFC BJJ: Road to the Title

Once the teams were selected, it was decided that the welterweights would step up first, with number one seed Andrew Tackett set to face off against number eight seed Aaron Wilson in the opening match.

The matches will be contested over three five-minute rounds, with bouts scored round by round, using a 10-point must system, with judging emphasis placed on attempts to win the match via submission.

With the teams selected and the first bout set, all eyes were on the UFC BJJ Octagon as Tackett faced Wilson, and it didn't take long for the top seed at 170 pounds to send a message to the rest of the competition as the 22-year-old swiftly locked up a rear-naked choke to secure the win for Team Gabriel and advance to the welterweight semifinals.

Progressing to the welterweight semifinals: Andrew Tackett (Team Gabriel)

Episode 2: Pasta and Pressure

In Episode 2, Musumeci gave us a glimpse into why he's known as "Darth Rigatoni" as he brought the whole of Team Musumeci over to his house for some pasta and good times as the team bonded and debated "Ecological Jiu-Jitsu" over some home-cooked Italian food.