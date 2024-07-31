Episode 9 Recap | The Ultimate Fighter Season 32

Chaaban, who found a D’arce choke finish in the opening round, is working to be able to do the same thing to Loder in their semifinal matchup, prioritizing using his distance, straight shots, and movement in order to deal with the shots that are going to come from the All-American wrestler.

How To Watch Season 32 Of The Ultimate Fighter

He works a great deal with Theocharis, who has a similar size to Loder, listening intently to the instruction he receives and working to be as sharp as possible heading into the bout. He believes that while Loder has a ton of pressure in the first, he often tires himself out, which Chaaban believes is something he can exploit.

“I honestly think I beat him everywhere,” the Dublin-based middleweight offers.

TUF HOUSE

Loder gets a chance to call home and it seems like his entire family has gathered for the call, which is awesome to see. The American middleweight instantly starts tearing up as they chat, and his father gives him thoughts on his matchup with Omran, which is funny to see.

He breaks down as they offer their support and encouragement.

RYAN LODER FIGHT PREP