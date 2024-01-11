Episode 9 Recap | Power Slap: Road To The Title Season 2

Hamlett landed a great second strike that clearly affected Greenhalgh. It was the best strike of the match to that point, and it inspired Greenhalgh to verbally announce that he needed to land a great second slap. And he did just that, striking Hamlett hard and clean, which made Hamlett lean forward on the podium.

The third and final round started off with Hamlett landing a strike that looked just like his second one. It made Greenhalgh shuffle his feet just a bit and it was evident that the power of Hamlett was taking a toll. But Greenhalgh wasn’t done. His final strike was the best one from either striker, and it stunned Hamlett. On wobbly legs, Hamlett took all ten seconds to recover, and it was deemed that he did.

It was a great match, one of the best of the season, for sure. White said that the match was “about as close as you can get.”

The judges gave the decision to Greenhalgh, but it was a razor close and equally impressive from both strikers. Greenhalgh moves on to compete at Power Slap 6. Hamlett thought the match was a draw, but he wasn’t discouraged, and he is excited to see what happens in his next opportunity.