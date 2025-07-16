Episode 8 Recap | The Ultimate Fighter Season 33

Bianchini speaks with the other Team Sonnen fighters about his life back home in Sao Paulo, explaining that he lives with his parents, and his mother does everything for him. He admits to being spoiled as his home video rolls.

He has lunch with his parents and his pets, explaining that he watched UFC growing up and knew he would be a UFC fighter. A pro since 2015, Bianchini is 9-1, and he now trains at Fighting Nerds under Pablo Sucupira alongside the likes of Caio Borralho and Jean Silva. He says he’ll win the competition and smash everybody.

“It’s kill or be killed.”

In his room, Sezinando shares pictures of his mother with Eduardo Henrique, crying as he looks at the pictures he brought with him. He hasn’t seen his mom in well over a year, andhasn’t had the money or time to either go home to see her or bring her to Vancouver.