Episode 8 Recap | The Ultimate Fighter Season 33

PREVIOUSLY ON THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER
Team Cormier’s Daniil Donchenko and Jeff Creighton claimed the first two welterweight semifinal spots before Team Sonnen’s Matt Dixon punched his ticket to the final four with a win over Alex Sanchez.
Now, after weeks of trash talk, Rodrigo Sezinando and Diego Bianchini step into the cage to settle the score with a place in the semifinals hanging in the balance.
TRAINING SESSION TEAM CORMEIR
Michael Chiesa gathers the team and introduces Yair Rodriguez as the special guest coach for the day.
Dana White recaps Rodriguez’ journey to the UFC, which began on the original season of TUF Latin America before speaking about some of his highlight reel finishes, with his wins over Chan Sung Jung and Josh Emmett being shown. Rodriguez speaks about the achievement of winning the interim title, and then is shown demonstrating how to use elbows in tight with the team.
TUF HOUSE
Bianchini speaks with the other Team Sonnen fighters about his life back home in Sao Paulo, explaining that he lives with his parents, and his mother does everything for him. He admits to being spoiled as his home video rolls.
He has lunch with his parents and his pets, explaining that he watched UFC growing up and knew he would be a UFC fighter. A pro since 2015, Bianchini is 9-1, and he now trains at Fighting Nerds under Pablo Sucupira alongside the likes of Caio Borralho and Jean Silva. He says he’ll win the competition and smash everybody.
“It’s kill or be killed.”
In his room, Sezinando shares pictures of his mother with Eduardo Henrique, crying as he looks at the pictures he brought with him. He hasn’t seen his mom in well over a year, andhasn’t had the money or time to either go home to see her or bring her to Vancouver.
“I don’t stop until my mom doesn’t need to work anymore,” he says, taping her photo back on the wall.
The 27-year-old from Rio de Janeiro’s family is shown, with his mom speaking about the struggles they had and how much she loves her son. He explains that he started training jiu jitsu at 14 years old and fell in love with the sport. The scene then shifts to Vancouver, where Sezinando now lives, and the welterweight spending time on a quiet waterfront spot.
He’s shown training at Lions MMA, and speaks about how his family back home believes in him and supports him as clips of them chanting his name are stitched in between.
“I will keep working hard for putting my name at the top.”
DIEGO BIANCHINI FIGHT PREP
Bianchini calls it an honor to have Sonnen in his corner before discussing his fight with Sezinando, saying he has to be aware of the weapons his opponent brings to the Octagon, but that he’s going to dominate the fight.
They work on some of the details they want to use in the fight, sharpening his strikes as he suggests he move differently. Sonnen is all-in on his charge’s abilities to out-work Sezinandoon the feet, praising his pace and ability to use his striking to get the better of things. He suggests Bianchini will win pretty handily.
Bianchini wants a knockout, given how much trash talk has been exchanged between the two.
RODRIGO SEZINANDO FIGHT PREP
Sezinando discusses his strategy for the fight, focusing on diversifying his weapons and landing hard shots.
“My ego has to stay outside,” he says. “I really want to knock this guy out, but if (my coaches) say the easiest way is to take him down and do jiu jitsu with him, I will. This is the place where I feel more comfort.”
He sits with Cormier and Tiago Beowulf to discuss the game plan, with Cormier saying he’s unsure how Bianchini would get Sezinando to the canvas unless the Team Cormier fighter makes a mistake. They discuss the different movements Bianchini makes that are intended to draw him in, and want Sezinando to be very careful and mindful of Bianchini looking to use those movements to create level-change situations.
“I will finish this guy very quick,” Sezinando adds. Cormier reiterates to his athlete why he’s doing this and how different it is for him and Bianchini.
TUF HOUSE
Back at the house, the two men sit across the table from one another, continuing to talk smack to one another, with Bianchini trying to get under Sezinando’s skin.
They clearly don’t like each other, and Bianchini believes that Sezinando doesn’t like him because he comes from a good home, has had a good life.
WELTERWEIGHT WEIGH-INS
Bianchini is up first, tipping the scale at 170.5 pounds. Sezinando follows, coming in at 170.5 as well.
Their face-off is intense, as White speaks about how they’ve been going after one another all season, with everyone waiting eager to see this one.
“It’s finally time for these two to fight!”
FIGHT DAY
Both men arrive at the UFC APEX, head to their locker room, and settle in, getting their hands wrapped and getting loose alongside their coaches and corners.
Each is ultra-confident in their abilities and affirm once more that this fight is personal, with Bianchini stating, “We hate each other, and after this he’s gonna cry like a baby.
Rodrigo Sezinando vs. Diego Bianchini
The highly anticipated battle between Brazilian rivals Rodrigo Sezinando and Diego Bianchini started competitive before turning into a one-sided affair, resulting in Sezinando securing the victory and advancing to the semifinals.
Both men were a little too revved up in the opening moments of the first, throwing wild power shots that failed to register. As the round progressed, Sezinando stung Bianchini and landed the better shots, though neither man was able to connect with too much of real consequence. In the second, the Team Cormier fighter brought the fight to the canvas, where he was able to remain on top and rough up Bianchini, splitting him open with ground-and-pound from the top.
A third round wasn’t needed, as Sezinando claimed the decision win after two rounds, punching his ticket to the next round of the competition and silencing his rival.
Official Result: Rodrigo Sezinando def. Diego Bianchini by unanimous decision
Cormier praises Sezinando’s ability to largely remain calm when Bianchini came out of the gates wild and aggressive, while Sonnen says he felt bad for the Bianchini because of the pressure that was heaped on his shoulders as their team’s pick as the baddest dude in the competition.
White talks about the big tension that built all season between these two, noting that historically when that happens, the fight doesn’t live up to the hype.
Cormier again praises Sezinando’s efforts in the second, saying he “beat the crap” out of Bianchini, while White says it as the Team Cormier fighter not wanting to take any risks by staying in half guard.
“It was a dominant win; not a great way to close the quarterfinals,” says the UFC CEO. “With the victory, he becomes our fourth welterweight semifinalist.”
Sezinando is pumped to have beaten Bianchini and advanced, as you would expect, while “The Brazilian Bad Boy” is understandably crestfallen to have come up short.
With the quarterfinals completed, Cormier and Sonnen meet to set the matchups for the semifinals, with Team Cormier having five athletes to Team Sonnen’s three. It’s two fighters each at flyweight, so it’ll just be a matter of figuring out who will face who, with the semifinalists coming into the room to speak with the coaches about who they would like to fight and the matchups they think would be best.
SEMIFINAL FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS
Cormier and Sonnen gather the contestants and congratulate those that have advanced before announcing the pairings for the next round.
At flyweight, it will be Alibi Idiris of Team Cormier against Team Sonnen’s Roybert Echeverria, and Imanol Rodriugez against Joseph Morales. In the welterweight semifinals, Team Sonnen’s lone entrant, Matt Dixon, will face Daniil Donchenko of Team Cormier, while teammates Jeff Creighton and Rodrigo Sezinando will go head-to-head to see who represents Team Cormier in the finals.
These are great matchups and the next round should be fun!
ON THE NEXT EPISODE OF THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER
It’s time for the Coach’s Challenge, as they trade in their gloves for paddles in a game of pickleball.
Then, it’s the first flyweight semifinal fight as Alibi Idiris of Kazakhstan faces off with Venezuela’s Roybert Echeverria for a place in the finale.