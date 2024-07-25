Episode 8 Recap | The Ultimate Fighter Season 32

The South African veteran goes through reps at the UFC PI as Valentina Shevchenko discusses the matchup in an interstitial interview.

Hulme’s highlight reel kicks off with a fight from Unified MMA, the Canadian promotion where he earned his most recent victory in January by out-hustling Zackary Powell. He explains his style is grappling — “wrestling into grappling” — as he’s shown dominantly moving people around the cage.

Hulme says that McCorry is a puncher and that his wrestling is “non-existent,” while Shevchenko tries to drill in him that he needs to maintain range when it comes to dealing with the Irishman’s striking. Hulme believes he will dictate the pace and location of the fight and outwork McCorry at every turn.

TEAM SHEVCHENKO EXCURSION