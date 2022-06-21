Episode 8 Recap | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Peña vs Team Nunes

Team Nunes’ Brogan Walker suffered a knee injury ahead of her fight, but when her opponent was forced out of the competition, she was afforded the time off to recover as an alternative matchup was made.

In the final heavyweight quarterfinal, Team Pena’s Jordan Heiderman rallied from a first-round knockdown to force a third round against Chandler Cole, finishing the tired Team Nunes fighter in the sudden victory round to advance.

Now in the final quarterfinal fight, Walker steps into the cage against Hannah Guy.

At the house…

Cole sits down in the kitchen with some of the other heavyweights, who playfully roast him about breaking out the spinning hook kick that dropped Heiderman, calling him “Chris Barnett’s cousin.” He’s proud of the effort he put forth and hopes it was enough to impress UFC President Dana White.

Heiderman gives Cole props for the kick, but is also rightfully impressed with his effort, happy to have successfully navigated a dogfight to advance to the semifinals.

Four Days Before the Fight…

Walker continues doing physiotherapy with Heather Linden at the UFC PI, while Nunes expresses confidence that she’ll be able to manage the injury and handle her business when she steps in with Guy. The Invicta FC alum goes through her fight prep, focusing on striking, believing that Guy won’t want to go to the canvas with the superior grappler.

Walker speaks about the mitt work she did with John Wood, the head coach at Syndicate MMA, gaining a ton of insights on a few different elements of her striking game and how they apply to her fight with Guy.

Back at the house…