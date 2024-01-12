Episode 8 Recap | Power Slap: Road To The Title Season 2

Grimes talks about his Power Slap 3 knockout win and how he used that experience to be ready for Road To The Title. Muniz talks about how good Grimes is and how he expects his middleweight to win the whole thing.

Almost out of nowhere, light heavyweight Sorin Comsa came to Muniz and let his coach that he wanted to go home. He said that he’s not good for Power Slap and that his heart isn’t in the competition. His team tried their best to convince him to stay, but Comsa still wanted to leave. The next day Power Slap Founder Dana White reached out to Comsa on Facetime to try to change his mind at the last minute, but to no avail. Comsa went home.

“At some point we will see him again,” White said of Comsa.

The competition moved on to Grimes vs Muusikus fight day at the UFC APEX. Muusikus won the coin toss and chose to strike with his right on three. The second the strike landed Grimes started yelling “that was weak”. Muusikus went back to his corner, and he told KO Chris that he hurt his arm. On top of that it was determined that Muusikus clubbed Grimes.

Muusikus opted to continue and allow Grimes to strike. Grimes landed a strike in Muusikus’ eye, that was determined to be clean. He returned to strike for a second time, which was a good slap to everyone but Grimes, who started immediately yelling at Muusikus about how weak it was. Grimes’ next strike was a perfect one and it put Muusikus on stilts.