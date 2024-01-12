Episode 8 Recap | Power Slap: Road To The Title Season 2

Announcements
The second round of the competition continued with a bang, and it’s clear that Power Slap: Road To The Title season 2 is only going to get more wild. Catch up on everything that’s happened on the groundbreaking reality show on Rumble and PowerSlap.com.
Episode 8 kicked off right on fight day for the second round super heavyweight matchup between Team Muniz’s Makini “Big Mak” Manu and new Team KO Chris’ member Hayden “Sumo Slapper” Southall.
MORE POWER SLAP: Episode 1 | Episode 2 | Episode 3 | Episode 4 | Episode 5 | Episode 6 | Episode 7
Manu won the coin toss and elected to strike with his left on the third mark, “Big Mak” missed his slap because Southall flinched on the attempt. Manu’s second strike was a perfect strike that stumbled Southall. He recovered and returned with a right hand on the third beat. The strike had no effect on Manu.
Manu’s second strike was a great one that significantly damaged Southall’s right eye. When Southall got back to KO Chris, he informed his coach that he was done and that was a wrap. Manu was the winner by Corner Stoppage TKO.
Dominant performance from Manu and just like that he became the first super heavyweight to earn a spot on Power Slap 6.
The middleweight match between Garrett Grimes and Merlis Muusikus was up next. Grimes was one of the strikers who earned a bye in the first round of the competition, while Muusikus secured his place with a hard-fought victory over Johnny “Be Good” Anderson.
Garret Grimes and Garret Blakesslee, despite not even being in the same weight class or even matched up together, started talking smack to one another at the Power Slap house. The two got nose-to-nose in the kitchen and then started swinging. Blakesslee threw the first punch, and each landed a strike before security was able to break up the fight. Blakesslee split Grimes’ nose, but both were allowed to stay in the competition.
The attention went back to Muusikus who used the week to fine tune his slap. Muusikus and Team KO Chris were watching film on Muusikus’ form when Manny Muniz and all of Team Muniz interrupted to deliver a present to Chris. It was some pre-K schoolbooks and coloring books that annoyed Chris right away. He got in Muniz’s face which prompted the two teams to separate the coaches.
Things got HEATED between Chris and Manny this week, watch it go down TONIGHT before they face off at Power Slap 6 pic.twitter.com/aOrlWOQ7kr— Power Slap (@powerslapleague) January 3, 2024
Grimes talks about his Power Slap 3 knockout win and how he used that experience to be ready for Road To The Title. Muniz talks about how good Grimes is and how he expects his middleweight to win the whole thing.
Almost out of nowhere, light heavyweight Sorin Comsa came to Muniz and let his coach that he wanted to go home. He said that he’s not good for Power Slap and that his heart isn’t in the competition. His team tried their best to convince him to stay, but Comsa still wanted to leave. The next day Power Slap Founder Dana White reached out to Comsa on Facetime to try to change his mind at the last minute, but to no avail. Comsa went home.
“At some point we will see him again,” White said of Comsa.
The competition moved on to Grimes vs Muusikus fight day at the UFC APEX. Muusikus won the coin toss and chose to strike with his right on three. The second the strike landed Grimes started yelling “that was weak”. Muusikus went back to his corner, and he told KO Chris that he hurt his arm. On top of that it was determined that Muusikus clubbed Grimes.
Muusikus opted to continue and allow Grimes to strike. Grimes landed a strike in Muusikus’ eye, that was determined to be clean. He returned to strike for a second time, which was a good slap to everyone but Grimes, who started immediately yelling at Muusikus about how weak it was. Grimes’ next strike was a perfect one and it put Muusikus on stilts.
Muusikus’ final strike was his best of the match. He landed clean and it hurt Grimes despite the little dance and show he put on to prove otherwise. Grimes finally strike was a good one that they reviewed Muusikus for flinching but determined that he didn’t.
It was a crazy back and forth battle to which White reacted, “I hate to see either one of these guys lose.”
Grimes won the match by unanimous decision and moved on to compete on the live show at Power Slap 6.
The episode ends by spotlighting the second round heavyweight matchup between Team Muniz’s Delvin Hamlett and Team KO Chris’ member Logan “Kill Shot” Greenhalgh.
Tags
Interviews
Alexander Volkanovski Backstage Interview | UFC 2024…
Interviews