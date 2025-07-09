Episode 7 Recap | The Ultimate Fighter Season 33

UFC President Dana White opens the episode with an interstitial talking about what a great season it has been so far, as highlights from some of the fights from the opening six weeks run. He speaks about the pressures of the competition and how being away from home for weeks on end can weigh on the competitors as the scene shifts to the UFC APEX, where the venue is set up for an Brazilian Jiu Jitsu event.

White explains that he wanted to give the competitors a break, so he brought them all to a Fight Pass Invitational event, explaining that the FPI series was a precursor to the recently launched UFC BJJ series, which kicked off during International Fight Week and brings together some of the best BJJ athletes in every weight class.

All the contestants seem to be enjoying themselves, with Rodrigo Senzinando really getting into it. Manyamala calls it a chance to bond with the team and cast members, while Echeverria speaks about how much he enjoys watching BJJ competitions.

Cormier brings a bunch of Cajun food to share with his team — shrimp, frog legs, alligator — and he’s giddy to see their reactions. Several did not take to the food at all, with Eduardo Henrique having the hardest time, much to Cormier’s delight.

Sonnen calls the experience a “home run.”

TUF HOUSE