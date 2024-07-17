Episode 7 Recap | The Ultimate Fighter Season 32

Cooper Jr. speaks with Valentina Shevchenko about the game plan for his fight with Santos, focusing on pressure and wrestling, playing to his strengths. She believes her charge has more power and more experience, and wants him to utilize those advantages in concert with his pressure to dictate how they fight plays out and ultimately finish Santos.

Cooper Jr. praises Shevchenko for her coaching and reiterates his confidence heading into the fight. He believes his speed will surprise Santos and that the complexity and totality of his skill set will be too much for the Brazilian.

TUF HOUSE

Tommy Theocharis talks to Santos about how he ended up in Las Vegas, with Santos explaining that he came out to help ranked bantamweight Karol Rosa, got his work visa, and has just stayed, recognizing the opportunity being in the United States presented.

His home video from Rio de Janeiro rolls, with his mother showing everyone around the humble home and area where he grew up. All of his belts and medals are on display in the house, His mother gets emotional talking about him chasing his dreams, and Santos praises her for her unwavering support.