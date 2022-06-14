Episode 7 Recap | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Peña vs Team Nunes

Team Nunes heavyweight Chandler Cole injures his elbow in training, but vows to remain in the competition. Inside the cage, former opponents Juliana Miller and Claire Guthrie face off for a second time, with Team Pena’s Miller earning a unanimous decision win after three hard-fought rounds.

Now it’s time for the final quarterfinal matchup in the heavyweight competition, as Cole looks to push through the pain and advance to the next round when he takes on Jordan Heiderman of Team Pena.

This is The Ultimate Fighter: Team Pena vs. Team Nunes!

At The Ultimate Fighter House…

Guthrie and Miller share a cool moment following their fight, showing appreciation to one another for their outstanding clash last episode, posing for pictures together.

Miller speaks in a confessional interview about overcoming her fear of failure by earning a measure of revenge in her fight with Guthrie, and that she’s eager to move forward from here. She thanks Guthrie for the battle and suggests they’ll cross paths again somewhere down the line.

Four Days Before the Fight…

Jordan Heiderman walks into the UFC APEX and it’s really the first we’ve seen of the Team Pena heavyweight thus far this season. He’s a big, tall dude with a wrestling background, and Pena sings his praises for his work ethic.

Heiderman believes the fight with Cole will be more of a grappling match, and he’s confident in his ability to defend the shots and dictate the terms of engagement once they step into the cage. The team knows Cole has a strong overhand right and works with Heiderman to keep that left hand high in order to shut down the Team Nunes fighter’s biggest weapon.

Back at the house…