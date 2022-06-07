EPISODE 6 RECAP | THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER: TEAM PEÑA VS TEAM NUNES

Flyweight Weigh-Ins…

Miller is up first and hits 125.5 pounds. Guthrie gets on the scale and is over, coming in at 127 pounds. She gets down to her “birthday suit” behind the curtain and still comes in over by half-a-pound, giving her 60 minutes to drop the extra pound. If she can’t make it, Miller gets the walkover victory by disqualification.

UFC President Dana White explains that the additional half-pound might not seem like much to lose, but it’s extremely difficult to drop that last little bit of weight.

Guthrie goes back into the locker room area and immediately gets into a personal sauna, trying to get a sweat going. They come back out to re-check her weight and she’s still a little over. Nina Nunes asks the commission official how much she’s over and he says it’s less than a quarter of a pound, prompting Nunes to ask about cutting Guthrie’s hair off.

She grabs scissors, goes behind the screen and lops off a chunk of Guthrie’s long hair, which is enough for her to hit the official limit and secure the opportunity to square off with Miller.

In Season 26, flyweight Sijara Eubanks also struggled with her weight cut, resulting in the Team Alvarez fighter cutting her dreadlocks, allowing her to hit the 126-pound limit. After making weight, Eubanks went on to defeat Team Gaethje’s Maia Stevenson by submission.

Fight Day…

Each woman heads to the UFC APEX, aware of the stakes and eager to step into the cage and perform.

They get wrapped, get loose, and now it’s time to get after it!

Round 1: Miller hustles across the cage and the two start swinging right away, with Miller connecting first. Guthrie circles out to reset, lands a long jab, and then chops at Miller’s lead leg with a low kick, taking her off balance, connecting again as the Team Pena member rises from a crouch and looks to clinch.

Guthrie is hyper-busy as Miller works for control in the clinch, unloading short punches to the midsection and bullying Miller along the fence. Miller lands a knee to the midsection, and again, but Guthrie is doing a good job controlling the position and staying busy. Miller continues working the knees and the two finally break into space with 50 seconds elapsed in the opening round.

Miller works behind a long jab and Guthrie begins to respond in kind, but the Team Pena member is more active now and pressing forward, closing the distance as Guthrie looks to counter. Miller again gets to an off-set and awkward clinch position, unable to control Guthrie’s body or spin her to the deck, allowing the Team Nunes representative to land more short shots to the body and head.

Miller fails on a trip attempt and Guthrie uses her momentum to turn her to the canvas, landing in side control. Miller quickly scrambles to her knees and then stands, eating a couple knees in the process. Both women are wearing it a little at the midway point of the round, and continue trading jabs at range, Guthrie landing the more impactful blows.

Each time Miller tries to throw and get closer, Guthrie sticks her with a jab and circles off, happy to deploy a stick-and-move approach. Miller closes the distance and lets loose a flurry of punches, connecting with a couple, but Guthrie is again able to escape to free space and reset, straightening Miller up with check left hook as she looks to chase her down with a minute remaining in the round.

Guthrie rushes forward to capitalize, but Miller clinches and connects with a knee to the body and a right hand on the break. Guthrie attacks with a heavy low kick and a stiff jab as Miller plods forward at her, showing no negative impact of her difficult cut as the first round expires.