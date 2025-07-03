Episode 6 Recap | The Ultimate Fighter Season 33

TRAINING SESSION | TEAM CORMIER

Cormier gathers the team and explains they have two former world champions that went through The Ultimate Fighter coming in to speak with them and work with them, and he brings out Raquel Pennington and Rose Namajunas.

Dana White recaps each athlete’s TUF journey. Pennington was on Season 18, the first season with female fighters, losing in the semifinals to Jessica Rakoczy. She was signed and has been in the UFC for the previous 11 years, claiming the bantamweight title last January in Toronto by defeating Mayra Bueno Silva.

Namajunas was on Season 20, where there was a tournament to determine the inaugural strawweight champion. She dominated on her way to the finals, where she lost to Carla Esparza. She claimed the strawweight title at UFC 223 by defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk before reclaiming the title with a first-round knockout win over Zhang Weili.

The alums put the athletes through a shadowboxing workout and speak to them about how to get through this process and work going forward in their careers. Both Pennington and Namajunas call TUF a pivotal moment for their careers, and praise the learning experience it was for each of them.