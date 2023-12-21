Episode 6 Recap | Power Slap: Road To The Title Season 2

The first round of the competition has been a wild one, and it’s clear that Power Slap: Road To The Title season 2 has lived up to the hype. Catch up on everything that’s happened on the groundbreaking reality show on Rumble and PowerSlap.com.

Episode six kicks off on fight day for Team KO Chris’ Merlis “Action Jackson” Muusikus and Team Muniz’s Johnny “Be Good” Anderson.

The 33-year-old Anderson won the toss and elected to strike first with his right on three. Muusikus ate the strike with ease and nodded as if the strike didn’t have any effect. Mussikis clubbed Anderson with his first strike. The strike stumbled Anderson and prompted the father of three to let Muusikus know that the strike didn’t hurt him.