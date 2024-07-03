Episode 5 Recap | The Ultimate Fighter Season 32

Announcements
Previously on The Ultimate Fighter…
Half of the quarterfinalists in each weight class have been determined, as South Africa’s Roedie Roets and Australian Kaan Ofli punched their tickets to the final four at featherweight, while Switzerland’s Robert Valentin and Omran Chabaan of Finland did the same in the middleweight competition.
Now featherweights Bek Usmonov and Zyga Ramaska face off in a battle between Tajikistan and Lithuania that sets the UFC APEX alight.
Who will get their hand raised and advance to the next round?
TUF HOUSE
Chabaan gives Shamidkhan Magomedov credit for his attacks on the ground, explaining that he anticipated those attacks after watching film on him in preparation. Magomedov concedes that he did not respect the submission game of Chabaan, who locked up an anaconda choke to secure the victory in their opening round matchup on the previous episode.
“He grabbed anaconda choke and I have pretty good defense,” offers Magomedov in an interstitial interview. “In my head, it was like ‘He will get tired and I will start work.’ And then I woke up.”
Chabaan says he’s happy fighting whomever he ends up with next, while UFC CEO Dana White praises the way that Magomedov is rolling with the punches following his loss, citing the number of competitors that have lost on The Ultimate Fighter or in the UFC and still had outstanding careers on the big stage.
ZYGIMANTAS RAMASKA FIGHT PREP
Valentina Shevchenko checks in with Ramaska regarding his weight, noting that he was a little worried about the cut. He has nine pounds to drop in five days, and the team leader recommends he make sure to manage his output and be mindful of not over-exerting himself.
Ramaska says the process of cutting weight is akin to “training two times,” as he’s shown doing everything in a sauna suit. He states that his record is 9-2 as his highlight reel rolls with a bout from Blade Fights where he defeated Carlos Eduardo.
Shevchenko notes that he was her second pick at featherweight, calling him strong, with knockout power and strong mental character as further dominant efforts from inside the Blade Fights ring play, including one where he knocks Samuel Blasco out of the ring before knocking him out cold to end the fight.
Shevchenko details the game plan: use distance, use reach to maximize his power, and not let Usmonov close the distance. Ramaska talks about his strong kicks, calling his striking his advantage in the fight as he’s shown ripping through a pad workout.
“I will prepare for everything. I will do everything my best,” he says. “I will show all my best technique in the fight.”
TUF HOUSE
Usmonov lounges in the backyard with Guillermo Torres, explaining why he loves traveling so much before explaining in an interstitial interview that he moved from his native Tajikistan with his father when he was 10 years old to Yekaterinburg, Russia.
He praises his parents for supporting him, noting that he moved to Thailand at age 19, with a photo showing him at AKA Thailand before he moved to the United States in 2022, settling in Albuquerque.
His home video begins in the New Mexico fighting hotbed and the Jackson Wink Academy, where he lives in the dorms. He delivers an “MTV Cribs” style look at the facilities and his room, stating that he’s in university, as well. Usmonov also notes that he’s a shift supervisor at Starbucks, earning the promotion from barista after only four months, explaining why he enjoyed the job so much before he’s shown hitting mitts with Mike Winkeljohn.
“I’m gonna inspire those kids that watch this show, who are gonna say to their parents, ‘Dad, I’m gonna do exactly how Bek is doing,’” he says in his interview. “‘I’m gonna go to America or somewhere else and become an MMA fighter.’ That’s my big goal: I will become next Ultimate Fighter.”
TUF HOUSE
Usmonov checks in with Valentin, who is on an assault bike in the yard, advising him to try to lose the last couple pounds necessary without using the sauna if needed. He notes it’s going to be a difficult weight cut.
BEKHZOD USMONOV FIGHT PREP
Alexa Grasso explains that Ramaska used to fight at lightweight, which adds to the challenges facing Usmonov in their matchup as his highlight reel kicks off with him landing a flying switch knee Dzhambul Askarov at RCC: Intro 15.
Grasso says he has a lot of power and energy, while Usmonov details that he has a pair of fights in bare knuckle boxing, as well, having most recently earned a win over Trevor Loken last October. The flyweight champ and the Team Grasso featherweight discuss strategy for the fight, which involves a lot of movement and trying to use his speed and power against Ramaska.
Valentin sings Usmonov’s praises as an athlete, noting that even though he’s the smallest of the featherweights, he’s insanely focused and very skilled as footage of him showing his teammate some escapes from back mount on the canvas.
“I think it’s gonna be a nice fight,” Usmonov says of the pairing with Ramaska.
TUF HOUSE
Ramaska explains to Paddy McCorry that he’s in the Lithuanian army, as part of the special forces, with his home video showing him trekking through the woods in his gear before cutting to him walking his dog.
The 27-year-old lives with his girlfriend and their dog in the capital city of Vilnius, who is shown riding shotgun with him in the car. He explains that he started training at nine years old with judo before moving to sambo and grappling. He’s shown teaching kickboxing to “civilian people” as he says, before moving onto his own training.
“This is the most important life chance for me,” he says. “So I will try to do this my best.”
FEATHERWEIGHT WEIGH-INS
Inside UFC HQ, Usmonov and Ramaska hit the scales.
The Team Grasso fighter is up first, weighing in at 146.5 pounds, meaning Usmonov has one hour to cut the final half-pound. Ramaska weighs in behind the curtain and he too comes in at 146.5 pounds.
Shevchenko and Grasso discuss the situation with NSAC director Jeff Mullin, agreeing that since are both over the same amount, neither will cut any further weight and the fight will proceed as scheduled. Mullin gives his go ahead and the fight is on.
White praises the decision to progress without either man having to cut the additional weight before detailing the particulars about the pairing, calling it a “very interesting fight.”
TUF HOUSE
Usmonov, Ramaska, and Magomedov sit outside around the fire.
Usmonov says it’s been almost two years since he saw his family, wondering aloud if his family could perhaps come to see him in September. Usmonov goes into the house while Ramaska and Magomedov continue talking by the fire. Ramaska explains he was hesitant to move to the U.S. to continue chasing his dream, calling this opportunity “the ticket,” before getting a little choked up in an interstitial interview.
FIGHT DAY
The third set of featherweights arrive at UFC APEX and get ready to do battle, warming up in the back and making the walk to the Octagon.
Bekhzod Usmonov vs. Zygimantas Ramaska
These two fellas battled tooth-and-nail all the way through, earning a standing ovation from Dana White at the end of each round.
Early in the first, Usmonov floored Ramaska with a clean right hand, only for the Lithuanian to get back to his feet and control the action over the second half of the frame, leaving Usmonov bloodied. Ramaska picked up where he left off at the end of the first in the second, weaponizing his size and physicality to constantly back Usmonov up and punish him with heavy blows.
White anticipates a third round and both athletes are prepared for more, but a decision has been reached. The UFC CEO congratulates both men inside the cage, noting that he never does this kind of thing.
Official Result: Zygimantas Ramaska defeats Bekhzod Usmonov by unanimous decision
Valentina Shevchenko Reacts To Zygimantas Ramaska's Win | The Ultimate Fighter Season 32
The coaches and White recap the fight, raving about the effort from both men. Watching the highlights back, it’s clear the size and power advantage played a huge part in Ramaska being able to consistently get the better of things in the second and ultimately win the fight.
He’s a tough out and serious threat in the featherweight competition.
Ramaska says he showed 60 percent of his skills and will only show his 100 percent happiness once he’s finished the mission. Usmonov is proud of his efforts and recognizes the importance and potential impact of White paying such close attention to their fight.
Alexa Grasso Reacts To Bekhzod Usmonov's Loss | The Ultimate Fighter Season 32
FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT MIDDLEWEIGHT
The next middleweight matchup is set, with Ryan Loder of Team Shevchenko taking on Tommy Theocharis of Team Grasso in a double-barreled classic pairing of “Wrestler vs. Striker” and “United States vs. Canada.”
On the Next Episode of The Ultimate Fighter…
Sparks fly at Team Shevchenko training between Edwin Cooper Jr. and Loder before the All-American takes on hard-hitting Canuck Theocharis in the next middleweight matchup.
