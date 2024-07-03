Episode 5 Recap | The Ultimate Fighter Season 32

Usmonov lounges in the backyard with Guillermo Torres, explaining why he loves traveling so much before explaining in an interstitial interview that he moved from his native Tajikistan with his father when he was 10 years old to Yekaterinburg, Russia.

He praises his parents for supporting him, noting that he moved to Thailand at age 19, with a photo showing him at AKA Thailand before he moved to the United States in 2022, settling in Albuquerque.

His home video begins in the New Mexico fighting hotbed and the Jackson Wink Academy, where he lives in the dorms. He delivers an “MTV Cribs” style look at the facilities and his room, stating that he’s in university, as well. Usmonov also notes that he’s a shift supervisor at Starbucks, earning the promotion from barista after only four months, explaining why he enjoyed the job so much before he’s shown hitting mitts with Mike Winkeljohn.

“I’m gonna inspire those kids that watch this show, who are gonna say to their parents, ‘Dad, I’m gonna do exactly how Bek is doing,’” he says in his interview. “‘I’m gonna go to America or somewhere else and become an MMA fighter.’ That’s my big goal: I will become next Ultimate Fighter.”

TUF HOUSE

Usmonov checks in with Valentin, who is on an assault bike in the yard, advising him to try to lose the last couple pounds necessary without using the sauna if needed. He notes it’s going to be a difficult weight cut.