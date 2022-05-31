EPISODE 5 RECAP | THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER: TEAM PEÑA VS TEAM NUNES

In the first two heavyweight fights, Team Pena representatives Zac Pauga and Mohammed Usman earned wins over their Team Nunes counterparts to advance to the semifinals, while alternate Laura Gallardo walked into the competition and immediately earned a victory for Team Pena, earning a two-round unanimous decision win over Kathryn Paprocki.

Now TUF 2 alum and former UFC fighter Bobby Maximus steps into the cage for the first time in more than a decade as he takes on Team Nunes’ No. 1 pick, Eduardo Perez.

It’s time for Episode 5 of The Ultimate Fighter: Team Pena vs. Team Nunes!

At The Ultimate Fighter House…

Paprocki and Gallardo chat in the kitchen following their fight, with Paprocki giving the newcomer props for an elbow she landed in the bout. Gallardo explains in a confessional interview that she’s grateful for her first experience, while Paprocki continues to question her approach and what went wrong, questioning the amount of work that she got with Nunes and the coaching staff.

She says in a confessional interview that she didn’t do herself any favors by not pushing back against the game plan, which felt focused on Gallardo, instead of her own strengths and ways to control the bout. Kaytlin Neil listens to her teammate second-guess things without offering up anything in response, which is probably the right call.

Elsewhere in the house, Maximus and Usman talk about the upcoming fight, with Maximus saying he’s at his best when he just goes out there and competes, rather than over-thinking. It’s the “16 versus 1” matchup and Maximus is eager to prove he’s “nobody’s free lunch,” telling Usman to get his money ready to bet on him.

The following morning, Perez sits at the kitchen table with Chandler Cole and Nyle Bartling, flabbergasted that Maximus hasn’t fought since 2009. The Team Nunes fighters map out Maximus’ history in the cage — that he was a contestant on The Ultimate Fighter before, fought a few times after that, and retired in 2009 — with Perez seeming both unsure and confident about the fight ahead.