Episode 5 Recap | Power Slap: Road To The Title Season 2

Bordeaux’s strike seemed to bother Brahimir, his reaction to taking the blow even prompted Dana White to say, “Holy s*** , I don’t know if that kid can take two of those.”

Round two started off with a scream and strike from Brahimir. It was clean and powerful, but Bordeaux ate it. Bordeaux’s second strike was another great strike, which opened a cut on Brahimir. He recovered and yelled out to make sure that Bordeaux knew he was going to bring the heat on his final attempt.

Brahimir landed clean on the third strike but, once again, Bordeaux wasn’t fazed. The Michigan native pointed at Brahimir and let him know that he was going to strike him again. Brahimir ate the strike and the match moved on to the scorecards.

Bordeaux won by unanimous decision, but both middleweights showcased that they have chins, great technique and they strike clean.

Super heavyweights were up next, with Team Muniz’s Hayden “The Sumo Slapper” Southall and Team KO Chris’ Micah “Unko” Seiuli.