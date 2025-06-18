Episode 4 Recap | The Ultimate Fighter Season 33

Sonnen arrives at the house with 90 minutes until the weight cut. Binder tells him that he can’t make weight. Sonnen calls it a “potential disaster,” noting that White hasn’t been particularly generous to competitors that missed weight on the show in the past.

“We made a mistake, and now we need grace,” offers the bespectacled “Bad Guy,” who jumps on the phone with Cormier, informing him that Binder is stuck at 176 pounds and won’t be able to lose any more weight. Cormier tells him “five’s a big number” and that he’s not keen on having Creighton fight someone that is that far above the divisional weight limit.

Sonnen suggests a “one thousand dollars per pound” payment that will be delivered at weigh-ins, and Cormier calls Creighton, who is cutting weight with Michael Chiesa, adding Sonnen to the call to explain the situation. Sonnen explains that Binder will not make weight and will be at 176 pounds, offering him the “thousand dollars a pound” payout, which means Creighton would net $5,000 if he were to face Binder at that weight.

Creighton pushes back, asking for $2,500 per pound, noting that it’s the biggest opportunity of his life and that Binder should make weight.

Sonnen does the quick math, noting that it’s $12,500, and tells Creighton he’ll have it in a white envelope at weigh-ins before hanging up.

Creighton, Chiesa, and John Wood are uproarious at the UFC PI, while Sonnen tells Binder to hold his weight before heading to the bank to collect the payout.

“In for a penny, in for a pound; you either got a team or you don’t” Sonnen says in an interstitial, suggesting that these are the things you have to do if you really are a team. He wants to show them that he’s all-in with them, calling Binder’s weight situation his mistake, his failure.