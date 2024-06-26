Episode 4 Recap | The Ultimate Fighter Season 32

Embedded
Previously on The Ultimate Fighter…
A last-minute medical exam forced the postponement of the middleweight clash between Omran Chabaan and Shamidkhan Magomedov, and Team Grasso’s Robert Valentin stormed through Giannis Bachar with an 18-second knockout win to advance to the semifinals.
In the second featherweight bout of the season, Australia’s Kaan Ofli of Team Grasso dominated Brit Nathan Fletcher to move to the next round.
Now Chabaan and Magomedov will finally face off to see who will join Valentin in the semifinals.
It’s time for the next episode of The Ultimate Fighter!
TUF HOUSE
Olfi and Fletcher chat at the house after their fight, with the Team Grasso fighter calling it a dominant performance in an interstitial interview. Fletcher admits he needed to chase the finish in the second round and that Olfi responded properly, with the British Team Shevchenko man acknowledging that he needed to be more urgent from the outset.
Fletcher tells Olfi that he asked to fight him first, telling him he views him as the best featherweight on the other team, and Olfi says the same thing in return, with the two clearly bonding over wanting to face the biggest test possible right out of the chute.
TEAM GRASSO TRAINING SESSION
Valentin and Grasso speak at the UFC APEX, with the Swiss middleweight volunteering to help with coaching and training, which the flyweight champion happily accepts. He continues to train alongside his teammates, but also holds pads for them, offers pointers, and looks to keep building the positive energy on Team Grasso.
UFC CEO Dana White calls Valenitn’s win over Bachar “one of the most impressive (he’s) ever seen on The Ultimate Fighter,” noting that it must have impressed Grasso too, since she’s allowing him to coach more.
OMRAN CHABAAN FIGHT PREP
As Chabaan goes through his prep for his fight with Magomedov, Grasso outlines that his opponent’s greatest strength is his wrestling, calling it a good matchup for Chabaan because he likes to hunt submissions and works well in tight when someone is trying to take him down.
Chabaan cites his long jab and kicks as his greatest weapons this fight, working on staying at range while he hits pads. He calls himself a much better grappler, saying, “Everyone thinks I’m a striker, but I think I have three or four submissions.”
His highlight reel rolls, showcasing some of his performances under the Cage Warriors and UAE Warriors banners, with a couple of the wins that are spotlighted coming by submission.
TUF HOUSE
Chabaan speaks about his Muslim faith, speaking with Fletcher about fighting another Muslim, which he says isn’t a problem. The two agree that you detach everything else from the fight, approach it as a job and an activity, rather than carrying elements from outside the cage into the battle with you.
Magomedov talks about his family with Bekhzod Usmonov, his face lighting up when he speaks about his son. He explains that he lives in Dagestan and that being away for months at a time is difficult. He calls him a “goalkeeper” now that his son is walking.
His home video from Fairfield, New Jersey, where he finishes his training camps, begins with Magomedov jumping into an ice bath first thing in the morning. The 29-year-old trains under Merad Keshtov, who previously coached Khabib Nurmagomedov at the outset of his career, calling himself “more professional” working under the established leader of the K-Dojo.
Magomedov says he started sports because his older brother did them, beginning with wrestling before transitioning to MMA, like so many of his compatriots.
“I want to kick a lot of a** and become champion,” he says, smiling into the camera.
SHAMIDKHAN MAGOMEDOV FIGHT PREP
As Magomedov enters the UFC APEX, Valentina Shevchenko explains in an interstitial interview that he was her first pick at middleweight, and the two watch Chabaan’s fights together, breaking down his tendencies and tactics.
Magomedov acknowledges that Chabaan is tough, but sees areas where he might be able to find success, with Shevchenko suggesting that he’ll need to close distance quickly to get the fight to the ground.
His highlights from LFA run, with Magomedov explaining that he’s 8-1, having lost his second pro fight and winning since then.
Back at the APEX, Magomedov goes through training with the team, working on his jiu jitsu and takedowns, calling himself the best grappler in the house.
TUF HOUSE
Chabaan sits in the hot tub with a couple other competitors, explaining what happened the day his father died when he was 10 years old, and how his family fell apart after that, as his mom was taken to a psychiatric hospital at one point.
“Now, it’s getting to the point where I want to be the best; I want to be the best ever in this sport,” he says. “If you work for it, you can get it.”
Home video footage from Dublin, Ireland begins with Chabaan on his morning walk to the gym. He trains at Team KF under former TUF competitor Chris Fields, and lives at the gym.
Chabaan explains he met his strength and conditioning coach in Finland, who recommended he go and spar in Ireland. He connected with Fields, the two clicked, and it prompted the 23-year-old to move to Dublin to pursue his dream.
CIRCA HOTEL AND CASINO
Shevchenko brings her whole team to Circa Hotel and Casino, noting that all the activities she chooses are personal and connected to her career, and that she wants to share those elements with her international squad, who have largely not been to Las Vegas before.
They check out Stadium Swim and dive into some food at Victory Burger, indulging for one night before getting back to diets and focus tomorrow.
Each of the members of her team speak highly about the opportunity and thank Shevchenko for the opportunity as she leaves.
UFC PERFORMANCE INSTITUTE
Grasso brings her team to the PI for a recovery day in the pools and saunas, while White explains that most of the athletes in the UFC do the same thing, highlighting all the services and equipment that is available to the athletes in the facility.
Valentin asks Grasso about the rivalry between she and Shevchenko, with the Mexican champion admitting it’s a little weird because so many people felt it was a fluke. She calls it “amazing” to have beaten her and won the title, acknowledging how much she respects and admires her.
“It’s kind of weird for me that she does not accept that I did something well,” Grasso says of her rival and opposing coach, “but it’s helping motivate me to get our team to win.”
MIDDLEWEIGT WEIGH-IN
Chabaan and Magomedov are back on the scales, with the Team Grasso fighter up first. Chabaan hits the middleweight limit, 186 pounds, with Magomedov coming in at 184.5 pounds.
White speaks about the matchup, suggesting that while Chabaan is the youngest fighter in the competition, “he could finish anybody in this competition at any time.” As for Magomedov, he recognizes the huge height and reach disadvantage, forecasting the Russian grappler will need to get inside, take the fight to the canvas and work from there.
“Finland versus Russia — here we go!”
FIGHT DAY
After getting to this point once before, Chabaan and Magomedov return to the UFC APEX to finally throw down, rolling into their respective locker rooms to get taped up, warmed up, and ready for battle.
Grasso gives Chabaan reminders as he warms up, making a point to note that he needs to stay off the cage, while Magomedov is reminded to use his hands to open opportunities for level changes.
Omran Chabaan vs Shamidkhan Magomedov
Omran Chabaan showcased the full complement of his game, registering a second-round submission win over Shamidkhan Magomedov to join teammate Robert Valentin in the middleweight semifinals.
After Magomedov controlled the opening stanza with his grappling, Chabaan began the second more active, more aggressive, landing a big back knee — which Valentin called for in the corner — that prompted the Team Shevchenko fighter to look to grapple. Chabaan defended well, escaping what looked like a dangerous kneebar and leg lock position to work to top control.
From there, the lanky Finnish fighter locked up an anaconda choke, squeezing until Magomedov went to sleep.
Official Result: Omran Chabaan def. Shamidkhan Magomedov by technical submission in Round 2
As the fight ends, White says of Chabaan that “he fought that second round like he was losing the fight; that’s what you have to do,” congratulating the victor.
Shevchenko and Grasso recap the action, with the former noting her charge was in charge in the opening frame with his grappling. Grasso called the leg lock attempt “a surprise,” but credits Chabaan for being patient and escaping.
“Chabaan was close to losing this fight, but he got the choke and got the win,” says White. “One of the things I love about this sport is you never know what could happen. Somebody can be getting dominated and pull off a win. There are so many different ways to win, so many different ways to lose. Chabaan just proved it again, and now he’s moving on to the semifinals.”
Chabaan is beaming as he speaks about his victory, noting that he didn’t even show his striking and that people are now going to be on notice of his skills as he advances in the competition.
Magomedov tries to process the defeat, admitting he was surprised by Chabaan’s submission skills.
White recaps where we stand in the competition thus far, noting that South African featherweight is the only member of Team Shevchenko to get a victory through the first four fights. He’s joined in the next round by Kaan Olfi, while the team middleweights that are through — Chabaan and Valentin — are both from Team Grasso.
The third featherweight matchup is announced, with Shevchenko selecting Zygimantas Ramaska from her team and representing Lithuania to face Team Grasso’s Bekhzod Usmonov of Tajikistan.
Will Team Grasso keep rolling or will Team Shevchenko put another featherweight into the semifinals?
On the Next Episode of The Ultimate Fighter…
The featherweights prepare to step into cage and punch their ticket to the semifinals in what is called “one of the most action-packed fights in Ultimate Fighter history.”
