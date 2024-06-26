Episode 4 Recap | The Ultimate Fighter Season 32

TUF HOUSE

Chabaan speaks about his Muslim faith, speaking with Fletcher about fighting another Muslim, which he says isn’t a problem. The two agree that you detach everything else from the fight, approach it as a job and an activity, rather than carrying elements from outside the cage into the battle with you.

Magomedov talks about his family with Bekhzod Usmonov, his face lighting up when he speaks about his son. He explains that he lives in Dagestan and that being away for months at a time is difficult. He calls him a “goalkeeper” now that his son is walking.

His home video from Fairfield, New Jersey, where he finishes his training camps, begins with Magomedov jumping into an ice bath first thing in the morning. The 29-year-old trains under Merad Keshtov, who previously coached Khabib Nurmagomedov at the outset of his career, calling himself “more professional” working under the established leader of the K-Dojo.

Magomedov says he started sports because his older brother did them, beginning with wrestling before transitioning to MMA, like so many of his compatriots.

“I want to kick a lot of a** and become champion,” he says, smiling into the camera.

SHAMIDKHAN MAGOMEDOV FIGHT PREP

As Magomedov enters the UFC APEX, Valentina Shevchenko explains in an interstitial interview that he was her first pick at middleweight, and the two watch Chabaan’s fights together, breaking down his tendencies and tactics.

Magomedov acknowledges that Chabaan is tough, but sees areas where he might be able to find success, with Shevchenko suggesting that he’ll need to close distance quickly to get the fight to the ground.

His highlights from LFA run, with Magomedov explaining that he’s 8-1, having lost his second pro fight and winning since then.

Back at the APEX, Magomedov goes through training with the team, working on his jiu jitsu and takedowns, calling himself the best grappler in the house.