 Skip to main content
Heavyweight Delvin Hamlett celebrates after his Power Slap: Road To The Title season 2 win over Jonathan Correa. (Photo by Al Powers / Zuffa LLC)
Power Slap

Episode 4 Recap | Power Slap: Road To The Title Season 2

Recap All The Action, From The House To What Happened At The Striker’s Podium On Episode 3 Of Power Slap: Road To The Title Season 2
By Gavin Porter, On X @ItsGavinPorter • Dec. 7, 2023

Season 2 of Power Slap: Road To The Title is underway and already off to a wild start. Catch up on everything that’s happened on the groundbreaking reality show on Rumble and PowerSlap.com.

The episode starts off on fight day, as Team Muniz’s Delvin Hamlett prepares to face Team KO Chris’ Jonathan Correa in their heavyweight showdown.

Order UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington

Hamlett discusses his passion for rugby, Street Beefs, and being a father to his five-year-old son. Correa talks about his upbringing and how his mother pushed him to participate in the right things.

Heavyweight Delvin Hamlett walks to the stage ahead of his Power Slap: Road To The Title season 2 match. (Photo by Al Powers / Zuffa LLC)
Heavyweight Delvin Hamlett walks to the stage ahead of his Power Slap: Road To The Title season 2 match. (Photo by Al Powers / Zuffa LLC)

Correa won the coin toss and elected to strike first with his right on the third measure. It was a powerful strike that rocked Hamlett, but Correa stepped with his left foot and lost a point. Hamlett also went with a right-handed strike on three and, like Correa’s strike, he caused significant damage. Correa went to the floor and barely recovered for the ten count, but Hamlett was called for a striking foul.

MORE POWER SLAP: Episode 1 | Episode 2 | Episode 3

Even playing field heading into the second round and Dana White was loving it.

Correa’s second strike was clean – putting him on the board, but Hamlett ate it pretty good. He shook it off and delivered his second strike that put Correa out. White knew immediately that the fight was over the second the strike landed.

Heavyweight Delvin Hamlett strikes Jonathan Correa in their Power Slap: Road To The Title season 2 match. (Photo by Al Powers / Zuffa LLC)
Heavyweight Delvin Hamlett strikes Jonathan Correa in their Power Slap: Road To The Title season 2 match. (Photo by Al Powers / Zuffa LLC)

“That’s a wrap,” White exclaimed.

White was impressed with Hamlett’s win and even the strength of his handshake.

Next up, the episode shifted the focus to the welterweight bout between Team Muniz’s Federico “The Lethal” Benedettelli and Team KO Chris’ Zach “Dub-Z” Zane.

Catch Up On All Things Power Slap

Zane starts by talking about tough times when he attempted suicide and how he turned his life around. He also speaks on life as a father and how his kids motivate him to chase the best possible life for his family.

KO Chris has been interested in helping Zane for a while, even though they both belong to the 170-pound weight class. He hopes Zane gets through the house and wins a few so that they can square up in the future.

Benedettelli tells the audience about his life in Italy, including his twelve years in the military and how that helped him mentally and physically prepare for Power Slap.

Team Muniz’s Federico Benedettelli and Team KO Chris’ Zach “Dub-Z” Zane faceoff ahead of their Power Slap: Road To The Title match. (Photo by Al Powers / Zuffa LLC)
Team Muniz’s Federico Benedettelli and Team KO Chris’ Zach “Dub-Z” Zane faceoff ahead of their Power Slap: Road To The Title match. (Photo by Al Powers / Zuffa LLC)

Both strikers made weight and the episode moved on to fight day, with Zane striking first. Benedettelli ate the clean strike from Zane and fired back with his own right-handed strike. Zane flinched, giving Benedettelli another strike. Unfortunately, Benedettelli hurt his right hand on the initial strike, so he was forced to switch to the left. He landed clean with the left, but the strike didn’t cause much damage.

Zane committed a stepping foul on his second strike, which Benedettelli ate with some reaction. Benedettelli decided to push through the pain with his right hand and use it again. He committed a clubbing foul with the strike, his second foul of the match, which resulted in a disqualification win for Zane.

How To Watch Power Slap: Road To The Title Season 2

White knows that the match wasn’t very clean and he’s hoping to see Zane clean things up in his next match.

The episode ends by spotlighting the upcoming middleweight matchup between Team Muniz’s Eddie “Spaghetti” Brahimir and Team KO Chris’ Branden “The Butcher” Bordeaux.

Tags
Power Slap
Flyweight Champion Alexandre Pantoja Talks About His Fellow Flyweight Contenders
Athletes

Alexandre Pantoja Breaks Down The Flyweight Division

Flyweight Champion Alexandre Pantoja Talks About His Fellow Flyweight Contenders

Watch the Video
Leon Edwards of Jamaica punches Nate Diaz in their welterweight fight during the UFC 263 event at Gila River Arena on June 12, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Free Fight

Free Fight | Leon Edwards vs Nate Diaz

Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards Aims To Defend His Belt Against Challenger Colby Covington At UFC 296 Live From T-Mobile Arena On December 16, 2023 

Watch the Video
Colby Covington prepares to fight Jorge Masvidal in their welterweight fight during the UFC 272 event on March 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

The Journey Means More To Colby Covington

Colby Covington Discusses His UFC Journey And Why He’s Going To Leave His Upcoming UFC Welterweight Title Fight With Leon Edwards At UFC 296 Victorious.

More