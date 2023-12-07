Episode 4 Recap | Power Slap: Road To The Title Season 2

Athletes
Season 2 of Power Slap: Road To The Title is underway and already off to a wild start. Catch up on everything that’s happened on the groundbreaking reality show on Rumble and PowerSlap.com.
The episode starts off on fight day, as Team Muniz’s Delvin Hamlett prepares to face Team KO Chris’ Jonathan Correa in their heavyweight showdown.
Hamlett discusses his passion for rugby, Street Beefs, and being a father to his five-year-old son. Correa talks about his upbringing and how his mother pushed him to participate in the right things.
Correa won the coin toss and elected to strike first with his right on the third measure. It was a powerful strike that rocked Hamlett, but Correa stepped with his left foot and lost a point. Hamlett also went with a right-handed strike on three and, like Correa’s strike, he caused significant damage. Correa went to the floor and barely recovered for the ten count, but Hamlett was called for a striking foul.
Even playing field heading into the second round and Dana White was loving it.
Correa’s second strike was clean – putting him on the board, but Hamlett ate it pretty good. He shook it off and delivered his second strike that put Correa out. White knew immediately that the fight was over the second the strike landed.
“That’s a wrap,” White exclaimed.
White was impressed with Hamlett’s win and even the strength of his handshake.
Next up, the episode shifted the focus to the welterweight bout between Team Muniz’s Federico “The Lethal” Benedettelli and Team KO Chris’ Zach “Dub-Z” Zane.
Zane starts by talking about tough times when he attempted suicide and how he turned his life around. He also speaks on life as a father and how his kids motivate him to chase the best possible life for his family.
KO Chris has been interested in helping Zane for a while, even though they both belong to the 170-pound weight class. He hopes Zane gets through the house and wins a few so that they can square up in the future.
Benedettelli tells the audience about his life in Italy, including his twelve years in the military and how that helped him mentally and physically prepare for Power Slap.
Both strikers made weight and the episode moved on to fight day, with Zane striking first. Benedettelli ate the clean strike from Zane and fired back with his own right-handed strike. Zane flinched, giving Benedettelli another strike. Unfortunately, Benedettelli hurt his right hand on the initial strike, so he was forced to switch to the left. He landed clean with the left, but the strike didn’t cause much damage.
Zane committed a stepping foul on his second strike, which Benedettelli ate with some reaction. Benedettelli decided to push through the pain with his right hand and use it again. He committed a clubbing foul with the strike, his second foul of the match, which resulted in a disqualification win for Zane.
White knows that the match wasn’t very clean and he’s hoping to see Zane clean things up in his next match.
The episode ends by spotlighting the upcoming middleweight matchup between Team Muniz’s Eddie “Spaghetti” Brahimir and Team KO Chris’ Branden “The Butcher” Bordeaux.
