Episode 4 Recap | Power Slap: Road To The Title Season 2

“That’s a wrap,” White exclaimed.

White was impressed with Hamlett’s win and even the strength of his handshake.

Next up, the episode shifted the focus to the welterweight bout between Team Muniz’s Federico “The Lethal” Benedettelli and Team KO Chris’ Zach “Dub-Z” Zane.

Zane starts by talking about tough times when he attempted suicide and how he turned his life around. He also speaks on life as a father and how his kids motivate him to chase the best possible life for his family.

KO Chris has been interested in helping Zane for a while, even though they both belong to the 170-pound weight class. He hopes Zane gets through the house and wins a few so that they can square up in the future.

Benedettelli tells the audience about his life in Italy, including his twelve years in the military and how that helped him mentally and physically prepare for Power Slap.