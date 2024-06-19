Episode 3 Recap | The Ultimate Fighter Season 32

Special Feature
Previously on The Ultimate Fighter…
The international collection of contestants were drafted into teams, with South African Roedie Roets winning the opening featherweight matchup for Team Shevchenko.
After the initial middleweight matchup between Omran Chaaban and Shamidkhan Magomedov was postponed, Switzerland’s Robert Valentin squared off with Greece’s Giannis Bachar, knocking out the Team Shevchenko representative in quick and vicious fashion to earn a place in the middleweight semifinals.
Now, Australian Kaan Ofli steps in against Nathan Fletcher of England in the second featherweight matchup of the season.
It’s time for Episode 3 of The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko.
TUF HOUSE
Bachar returns to the house and says he’s going to kill Valentin, jokingly venturing into the kitchen to collect a knife while the Swiss middleweight tries to demonstrate a technique to his teammates in the living room. Bachar slumps down in the kitchen and begins to cry, struggling to deal with his rapid loss, as Roets, Valentin, and others console him.
He says he’s never been knocked out before and just can’t wrap his head around what happened. He and Valentin embrace, and once they go outside, Bachar again says he wants an opportunity to kill him. He’s clearly shattered by the loss and members of both teams come to offer him support and love.
In the morning, Kaan Ofli talks to his teammates about his origin story, explaining his siblings and mother were homeless for some time when he was young. He dealt with abuse, poverty, and being unable to pursue an education.
His home video from Bali, Indonesia rolls, with Ofli explaining he’s just recently relocated there with his wife, who has traveled the world with him and supported him during his pursuit of this career. He heads to The Block, the new gym where he trains and coaches Brazilian jiu jitsu, explaining Japanese jiu jitsu was his first martial art.
He joined the military at 18, only to be talked out of it by one of his coaches, who offered him a job coaching BJJ and he left the next morning. The 30-year-old is 11-2-1 as a pro, having won eight straight, most recently winning the Hex Fight Series featherweight title.
NATHAN FLETCHER FIGHT PREP
The British featherweight enters the UFC APEX and goes through a training session with the team and Shevchenko. The former flyweight champion breaks down his skill set, singing Fletcher’s praises as his highlight reel runs, showing him earning a submission win under the Cage Warriors banner, where he’s spent the entirety of his career.
Boasting an 8-1 record with wins over Michele Martignoni, Brian Bouland, and Dean Duijs, the Next Generation MMA representative is fighting up a division in the competition, as many others have done in the past, looking to weaponize his pace and benefit from not having to cut too much weight.
“I know that I’m ready for this challenge and you’ll see more finishes from me on the show and in my UFC career,” offers the confident Brit, who has earned stoppages in seven of his eight career wins.
Fletcher continues to go through his training session, working closely with Shevchenko, who has him focusing on using his pressure against Olfi.
TUF HOUSE
Fletcher speaks with everyone on his team about his life coming up, explaining that he finished high school, started working, and then started pursuing fighting as his home video from Liverpool opens with a spectacular view of the city.
He details that he comes from a hard-working family and lives with his girlfriend, promising to “put a ring on it” when he has lots of money.
The setting shifts to Next Generation MMA, the home of Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann, with “Paddy the Baddy” making an appearance, saying he’s been shouting out his teammate for years. Fletcher understands that everyone in the house has a good record, but he’s confident that he can not only beat everyone in the competition, but finish them, as well.
He’s confident he’ll be better than Olfi in every area and able to dictate the pace.
KAAN OFLI FIGHT PREP
The Team Grasso fighter goes through prep with his team, as Grasso explains why she selected this pairing for her charge.
Ofli suggests his adaptability makes him dangerous as highlights from his handiwork on the Australian circuit rolls, with “Genghis” offering that his boxing could be what helps set him apart from Fletcher in this one.
The team tries to break down how Fletcher may approach the fight, with Ofli expecting him to look to work to the back, and Francisco Grasso reminding him that he only has two rounds to work, which means no time to allow Fletcher to hang out on his back should he get there. Ofli notes that he’s a good grappler, as well, and promises to hurt his foe.
“What you’re gonna see in this one is a lion versus a cub,” he says. “I believe I’ve got more tools than him. I’m a black belt in BJJ, so it’s not gonna be easy for him to take me down. I’m not afraid to go anywhere with this guy.”
FEATHERWEIGHT WEIGH-INS
Team Shevchenko’s Fletcher is up first, stepping on the scale at 145 pounds even. Ofli follows and hits the same mark, making the fight official.
UFC CEO Dana White breaks down the matchup, calling Fletcher a submission specialist and Ofli “one of the most exciting featherweights in the house,” noting that the Australian hasn’t lost since 2016.
“This should be a fun fight,” suggests White.
FIGHT DAY
The combatants arrive at the UFC APEX and make their way to their respective dressing rooms, passing the collection of signed TUF jerseys on the wall before getting wrapped and warmed up with their teams.
Kaan Ofli vs Nathan Fletcher
Team Grasso has their first featherweight through to the semifinals, as Kaan Ofli scored a two-round decision win over Nathan Fletcher in the second fight in the 145-pound competition.
Ofli controlled the majority of the opening round, pressing forward behind crisp boxing before putting Fletcher on the canvas and dominating from top position, working to the back and landing short punches and elbows. The second was much more competitive, with Ofli starting strong, Fletcher rallying back, and the Australian closing out the round landing shots from top position.
Kaan Ofli Talks Win Over Nathan Fletcher | The Ultimate Fighter Season 32
After the second, Team Shevchenko hoped for a third round, but it wasn’t meant to be.
Official Result: Kaan Ofli defeats Nathan Fletcher by decision
Ofli calls the win “surreal” while Fletcher is understandably disappointed with his performance, fighting back tears as he discusses the loss.
Alexa Grasso Reacts To Kaan Ofli Win | The Ultimate Fighter Season 32
The next matchup will be the postponed middleweight matchup between Chabaan and Magomedov, with Team Grasso looking to pick up their third victory in the competition and send a second fighter through to the middleweight semifinals, while Team Shevchenko looks to draw even once again.
ON THE NEXT EPISODE OF THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER
Robert Valentin takes on more of a leadership role with Team Grasso, holding pads and coaching some of his teammates, while Chabaan and Magomedov get ready for the delayed battle.
