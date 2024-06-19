Episode 3 Recap | The Ultimate Fighter Season 32

TUF HOUSE

Bachar returns to the house and says he’s going to kill Valentin, jokingly venturing into the kitchen to collect a knife while the Swiss middleweight tries to demonstrate a technique to his teammates in the living room. Bachar slumps down in the kitchen and begins to cry, struggling to deal with his rapid loss, as Roets, Valentin, and others console him.

He says he’s never been knocked out before and just can’t wrap his head around what happened. He and Valentin embrace, and once they go outside, Bachar again says he wants an opportunity to kill him. He’s clearly shattered by the loss and members of both teams come to offer him support and love.

In the morning, Kaan Ofli talks to his teammates about his origin story, explaining his siblings and mother were homeless for some time when he was young. He dealt with abuse, poverty, and being unable to pursue an education.

His home video from Bali, Indonesia rolls, with Ofli explaining he’s just recently relocated there with his wife, who has traveled the world with him and supported him during his pursuit of this career. He heads to The Block, the new gym where he trains and coaches Brazilian jiu jitsu, explaining Japanese jiu jitsu was his first martial art.