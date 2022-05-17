Episode 3 Recap | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Peña vs Team Nunes

Julianna Peña and Mohammed Usman prepare for a fight with Mitchell Sipe on season 30 of The Ultimate Fighter. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

This week’s episode begins at the house, where various fighters are getting in light shadowboxing sessions and shakeouts in the backyard when Chantel Coates goes out for a run, explaining in a confessional interview that she hasn’t been sleeping well and has been struggling to manage her weight.

Her plan is to cut out carbs and do more cardio in order to ensure she can make weight.

Usman gives her a pep talk in hopes of helping re-direct her, while Coates continues to explain she arrived at the house fresh off dealing with multiple illnesses, including COVID, the flu, and a miscarriage. She opens up about the mental hurdles it took to take part in the competition — leaving her two-year-old at home — and Usman explains in his own confessional interview that he can relate to the trials and problems his Team Pena teammate is dealing with.

Usman tells Coates that his son, Nash, passed away. He tears up recounting the experience in a confessional interview, dedicating the season to his son and promising to make him proud. In the house, he advises Coates to trust in God and just do the work.

The snow-covered tarmac at the Denver airport opens Usman’s home video. He explains that Denver has been home for just under a year, tracing his family’s move from Auchi, Nigeria to the Dallas, Texas area. He arrives at the family home to spend time with his parents before shouting out his older brother — TUF 21 winner and UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

The brothers share a video call, with Kamaru offering advice and encouragement to his not-so-little brother. Usman shares that he first fell in love with football and played collegiately, before shifting to mixed martial arts. He went pro right away, opening his career with three straight victories before losing to current UFC heavyweight Don’Tale Mayes, and entered the house with a 7-2 record.

“I’m dedicating this season to my son, Nash, that passed away,” he says in his confessional interview. “I’mma do this for you because you’re the reason I started fighting. All the other heavyweights better strap in, because I’m coming.”

Four Days Until the Fight…