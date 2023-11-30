Episode 3 Recap | Power Slap: Road To The Title Season 2

Ellis won the toss and elected to strike with his right on three. The Team Muniz member landed a massive power strike that put Jackson out instantly and as Jackson fell, he smacked his head on the striker podium. The slap elicited a reaction of disbelief from Dana White as he looked on and saw Ellis celebrating.

That’s when the ref called out the foul for stepping, turning Ellis’ incredible knockout win into a disqualification. Despite the DQ, the Power Slap brass was beyond impressed with Ellis’ power.

“That was arguably the hardest hit we’ve ever had,” Power Slap President Frank Lamicella said to which the UFC CEO replied, “Not arguably.”