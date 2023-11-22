Episode 2 Recap | Power Slap: Road To The Title Season 2

Season 2 of Power Slap: Road To The Title is underway and already off to a wild start. Catch up on everything that’s happened on the groundbreaking reality show on Rumble and on PowerSlap.com.
Episode 2 wasted no time jumping into the action, with heavyweights Logan Greenhalgh and Will Woods making their way to the stage.
Woods won the coin toss and went right on the second mark. He committed a clubbing foul and lost a point. Greenhalgh smiled it off and returned with a strike via his left hand on three. It was a perfect strike that put Woods down immediately and he wouldn’t get up before the ten count.
Greenhalgh impressed White and put the heavyweight division on notice as he earned his way to round two of the tournament and into the Power Slap house.
Next up was the super heavyweight bout between Danie “Pitbull” Van Heerden vs Johnathan “Big John” Boone.
We got to learn a little bit about Boone and his motivation to compete in Power Slap. He’s competing for his son and trying to start something new in his life. The Austin, Texas native isn’t a big talker and he’s been struggling over the last ten months to find his footing.
On the other side, Van Heerden discusses how he’s competed in slap fighting before in South Africa. The 36-year-old reflected on the 2018 murder of his father and how that changed his life and the life of his fiancée and children.
At the official weigh-ins, Van Heerden weighed in at 344 pounds and Boone weighed in at 296 pounds.
Boone won the coin toss and chose to strike with his right on three. He didn’t land clean and was given a clubbing foul, but to make matters worse, Van Heerden reacted by using his jersey to wipe his mouth as if it was a napkin. The taunt plus the clubbing put Boone in a bad space heading into Van Heerden’s strike.
Van Heerden also went with a right strike on three, but his strike was clean and made Boone lean up against the striker podium to balance. It was clear that the strike dazed Boone, but he recovered and delivered his second strike. This one was clean, but it came with another eating taunt from Van Heerden.
Van Heerden returned with a strike that turned Boone around. Boone took some deep breaths and recovered, but it was evident that he was hurting. Down two rounds to none, Boone needed a knockout to take the match.
His third strike knocked the ear plug out of Van Heerden’s ear, but you could see the nerves on Boone’s face before Van Heerden’s final strike. He was breathing hard and there was some clear swelling on Boone’s face.
The doctors decided to step in prior to Van Heerden’s third strike and gave the South African super heavyweight the win by Doctor’s Stoppage and punched his ticket to the second round.
The episode ends after Team KO Chris’ Miles “Bone Crusher” Jackson and Team Muniz’s Brian Ellis both make weight at the heavyweight limit and face off, setting the tone for episode three.