Episode 12 Recap | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Peña vs Team Nunes

Round 1: Miller presses forward as expected, backing Neil into the fence, each fighter landing solid shots in the exchanges, with Neil doing well to clear off the cage quickly initially. Miller closes the distance and takes the back, kicking off the fence to get the fight to the canvas, maintaining her position as Neil tried to work free through the midway point of the round.

Miller lets go with punches from back mount while Neil fights the hands, doing everything she can to avoid getting choked. She works up to her feet, eating elbows on the way up, only to have Miller twist her to the canvas again and climb into mount. After unleashing elbows that opened up Neil, Miller attacks an armbar, forcing Neil to stack and maintain defensive posture for much of the final minute before getting off a couple punches at the very end of the round.

Round 2: Miller resumes her forward pressure, but Neil does a good job of keeping her off her for the first two minutes of the round, neither woman gaining much of an advantage. Miller finally closes the distance, secures a body lock, and trips Neil to the canvas in the center of the cage, landing in half guard and looking to pass. She moves to mount, climbing high and landing short elbows while again looking for an armbar setup.

When Neil bucks and bridges, Miller attacks the left arm, torquing it back in a modified kimura and drawing out the tap.

Just a dominant performance from Juliana Miller to advance to the finale!

Official Result: Juliana Miller def. Kaytlin Neil by submission (kimura)