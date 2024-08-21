Episode 12 Recap | The Ultimate Fighter Season 32

Team Shevchenko rolls into the UFC Performance Institute and Ramaska starts going through his fight prep, still unsure of whether he’ll be able to compete or not. Shevchenko makes sure to have Ramaska dial back a little on his training because of the injury and to ensure he’s healthy, acknowledging that it’s difficult for him to turn right back around after the type of battle he had with Usmonov earlier.

“But you know,” begins Shevchenko, “this is how champions are born.”

Ramaska believes he has a striking advantage in his potential matchup with Santos, saying that he’ll still go forward even if he’s dealing with a broken nose or something of that nature. He’s certain that after this fight, someone is going straight to the hospital.

TUF HOUSE

Ramaska speaks with his sister back home in Lithuania, with both looking super-happy to reconnect. He explains everything that has been going on, both in terms of the challenges of living in the house, and the competition itself.

Then Santos gets his call, where he speaks with his wife. He’s beaming as he explains what it meant to him to speak with her in an interstitial interview. She encourages him and you can see how much it inspired him to get to speak with her and reconnect, even if only for 15 minutes.

MAIRON SANTOS FIGHT PREP