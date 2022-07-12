Episode 11 Recap | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Peña vs Team Nunes

Mohammed Usman fights Eduardo Perez in the heavyweight semifinal on The Ultimate Fighter: Team Peña vs Team Nunes. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Usman goes through his fight prep, with the plan being to work behind the jab and turn this into a clinch battle, with Usman using his athleticism to overwhelm Perez, focusing on short, powerful bursts.

“I’m ready to put it all together and get the finish,” Usman says. “I’m not going to give him no room to feel anything but pressure. From the start of that first round, all you’re going to see is pressure, pressure, pressure.”

Heavyweight Weigh-In…

Perez is up first and comes in at 265 pounds, while Usman follows him to the scale, weighing 238 pounds.

The fight is official, the semifinalists face off, and now it’s time to get down to business.

International Fight Week with Megan Olivi

Ultimate Fighter Flashback, presented by ZipRecruiter…

Season 10 was the first competition featuring only heavyweights, featuring several former NFL players and Internet street fighting sensation, the late Kimbo Slice.

Ten of the fights ended in finishes, culminating with Roy Nelson earning a first-round stoppage win over Brendan Schaub to become The Ultimate Fighter: Heavyweights champion.

Back at the House…

Perez gets his chance to call home, and is greeted by his family, explaining that he’s in the semifinals. He explains it’s the longest he’s been away from his family, recognizing that it’s difficult on them as well, since they’re such a close-knit family.

His dad advises him to use kicks, they all congratulate him on his success thus far and wish him luck the upcoming fight.

Fight Day…

Usman and Perez make the trek to the UFC APEX, heading into their respective dressing rooms to get taped up and loosened up before stepping into the cage against one another, with a place in the finale hanging in the balance.

And now, it’s time to scrap!

Round 1