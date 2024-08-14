Episode 11 Recap | The Ultimate Fighter Season 32

Fight Coverage
Previously on The Ultimate Fighter…
Robert Valentin of Team Grasso earned a place in the semifinals with an 18-second knockout win, while teammate Paddy McCorry of Ireland collected a first-round submission win over Mark Hulme.
In the featherweight competition, Team Shevchenko’s Zygimantas Ramaska earned a decision win over Bekhzod Usmonov, but suffered a facial injury that put his place in the semifinals in jeopardy.
Now, Valentin and McCorry battle it out for a place opposite Team Shevchenko’s Ryan Loder in the live finale on August 24 in Las Vegas.
TEAM SHEVCHENKO TRAINING
UFC CEO Dana White states that Team Shevchenko’s Nathan Fletcher has had a lingering pain in his lower leg since his fight with Kaan Ofli and visits with UFC physician Dr. Jeffrey Davidson to find out what it wrong.
Fletcher had been working through it, but the x-rays show that he has a full fracture of his left fibula. He recalls the break happened a minute into the fight — the kick he believes did the damage is shown — and Dr. Davidson explains that he’s surprised to see Fletcher walking around, let alone training.
He’s going to need eight weeks to recover, as well as some orthopedic consults going forward.
After being shown dozing in the van on the way to training, Valentin traces his path to his semifinal fight with McCorry in an interstitial interview, explaining there is one more body in the way of him achieving his ultimate dream. He acknowledges the fight with McCorry is very dangerous.
The Irishman is shown shadowboxing in the yard and discusses how strange it is to earn a win on The Ultimate Fighter, as you don’t have time to really enjoy your victory because there is another fight right around the corner. He believes it will pay dividends going forward.
UFC APEX
Ramaska turns up at the APEX as White explains that he suffered a facial fracture, and the commission isn’t certain that he’ll be cleared to fight. The UFC boss says that the commission wants one alternate from each team ready to go in case Ramaska isn’t cleared to compete.
Shevchenko explains the situation to Ramaska, saying it’s only a slight chance that he will not be able to fight, but that the commission would like both Edwin Cooper Jr. and Guillermo Torres to be at the ready should be he shut down. Those two were basically the last two standing as possible replacements, since Fletcher has a broken leg and Usmonov is carrying a medical suspension following his quarterfinal clash with Ramaska.
Shevchenko advises Ramaska to just keep on task — prep for the fight, prep for the weight cut — and the Lithuanian featherweight says he hopes everything will be okay.
The former flyweight champ goes to speak to Cooper Jr. about the potential of him having to step in, which comes after he’s skipped a training session. She asks if he wants to fight and he says he’s keen and will get himself ready, jumping right into a weight cut.
TEAM GRASSO TRAINING SESSION
McCorry and Valentin sit in the locker room discussing their workouts for the day, which is cool. Grasso opts to step aside as the lead coach, allowing her two charges to prepare with the assistant coaches and teammates.
PADDY MCCORRY TRAINING SESSION
The Irish prospect details his game plan — make reads, set traps, knock him out — while he works, with Grasso looking on. The flyweight champ explains she’s heartbroken seeing each of them having to train alone at different periods while being unable to coach them.
McCorry believes the jab will be important to establish his range and make reads, with calf kicks factoring in, as well. He thinks Valentin will look to grapple and he’ll be forced to “ride the wave” as he did with Mark Hulme in the quarterfinals, predicting a finish of Valentin forces a prolonged grappling exchange.
TEAM GRASSO OUTING: TOP GOLF LAS VEGAS
Grasso finally brings her team out for a day away from the house together, hitting up Top Golf Las Vegas where they chew down on wings and tacos, and try to smash some golf balls.
It’s about as ugly as last week when Grasso and Shevchenko struggled in the Coaches Challenge…
“It’s not our sport,” says Valentin, while Ofli cites McCorry as having the best technique of the team.
TEAM SHEVCHENKO OUTING: PRO GUN VEGAS
“Bullet” brings her crew out to Pro Gun Vegas for some target practice and shooting exercises. She’s a well-trained, experienced shooter and wants to share her passion with her team.
Ramaska and Giannis Bachar, both of whom are in the military, lead the way, while Fletcher gets props as a first timer. Shevchenko then shows her team how it’s done, navigating the course and drilling targets, earning “James Bond” calls from Roedie Roets.
Shevchenko says the experience has her energized for the final week of training and hopes the team feels the same way.
UFC APEX
Grasso speaks to Torres about the potential of Ramaska being unable to compete, and the Mexican veteran is quick to say he’s available if needed. He’s been training, dropping weight, and promises to be ready if something happens.
She then tells Mairon Santos that the commission isn’t 100-percent sure that Ramaska will be able to compete, and that “Memo” and Cooper Jr. have been drafted as potential replacements. The talented Brazilian says in an interstitial interview that while it’s tough to prepare for three different guys with three different styles, he’ll be ready for everyone.
ROBERT VALENTIN FIGHT PREP
The Swiss finisher cites his experience and “aggressivity” (sic) as his biggest advantages in the fight with McCorry, believing that his pressure, power, and explosiveness will be a challenge for the young Irish middleweight.
He cornered McCorry in his first fight and knows the strengths his teammate has, but also believes defending on the ground will be an issue for him. He believes the damage he can create through ground-and-pound could be McCorry’s downfall.
“My prediction for this fight is that I will finish it in the first round,” offers Valentin, “on the ground, but ground-and-pound or submission with a rear-naked choke.
“I think it’s gonna be an explosive start. You will see some nice techniques. I let nothing come in between me and my dream, not even my brother. When we’re in there, he’s my enemy and I will finish this fight in a brutal fashion.”
TUF HOUSE
McCorry asks Fletcher to help corner him during the fight with Valentin, as they know each other from before being on the show, citing his chilled-out presence as an important part of the reasoning behind selecting him.
He then gets his call home, sitting down to speak with his girlfriend Lauren. He says talking to her is like getting a hug from her, and enjoys getting to see their dog, too. He updates her about his progress in the competition, explaining that he and Valentin have gotten close, and now they’re gonna fight.
She gives him the gears about cursing so much — “I see you haven’t stopped your cursing” — and McCorry jokes that he’s stopped saying a word that I cannot type here, not even bleeped out.
Valentin then has a call home, breaking down as soon as he gets int the room to speak with his friend Arwan, who is pumped to see him and has always been a helpful presence in Valentin’s life. The Swiss middleweight can’t hold back the emotions as they speak, thanking his friend for believing in him, with Arwan tearing up as they speak.
They wipe away the tears and chat about his win over Bachar before signing off.
MIDDLEWEIGHT SEMIFINAL WEIGH-IN
First on the scale is McCorry, who comes in at 186 pounds. Valentin follows and hits the same number, making the fight official.
White explains that these two hoped to face each other in the finale, but now they have to get through one another in order to get there and fight for a UFC contract.
TUF HOUSE
The teammates and opponents chat in the backyard about their fight, with both clearly excited.
McCorry details how close the two have become, seeing a lot of similarities between them. Valentin has the same thoughts, and it’s funny to see the two of them chatting about how the fight is going to be bonkers, and how excited that makes them.
These two have a great deal of respect for one another, but will not hold back once the cage door closes.
“This is going to be the craziest experience I ever had with a friend, bro,” says Valentin, prompting McCorry to answer, “This is gonna be bliss!”
FIGHT DAY
The Team Grasso athletes load into their respective vans, head to the UFC APEX, and rock up to their individual dressing rooms, getting wrapped, warmed up, and ready to go.
Both are dialed all the way in and ready to put on an outstanding show.
Robert Valentin vs Paddy McCorry
Robert Valentin is through to the finals!
While it took some time for the Team Grasso friends to warm into the fight and let loose with their hands, once they did, both landed heavy shots that clearly had an impact. Just after the midway point of the round, McCorry stung the Swiss middleweight with a flurry in tight, prompting Valentin to look to grapple.
He took McCorry to the canvas with a head-and-arm throw (uchi mata), then quickly locked up a keylock with his legs, torquing the Irishman’s arm at an awful angle to earn the submission.
Official Result: Robert Valentin defeats Paddy McCorry by verbal submission in Round 1
Robert Valentin Talks Semifinal Win Over McCorry | The Ultimate Fighter Season 32
Grasso recaps the fight, clearly thrilled with the performance her charges delivered. White excitedly goes over the fight, as well, calling the finish “very impressive.”
Valentin is understandably excited for the victory, acknowledging the doubts and fears that accompanied him into the cage. McCorry is heartbroken, but knows he has what it takes to get back to this level in the future, growing as a result of the fight.
The two men embrace in the back and Valentin praises McCorry’s performance, continuing to serve as an incredible big brother and coach.
White sets up the final semifinal fight between Ramaska and Santos, noting that Cooper Jr. and Torres will be ready if needed.
Alexa Grasso Reacts To Robert Valentin's Semifinal Win | The Ultimate Fighter Season 32
On the Next Episode of The Ultimate Fighter…
Uncertainty looms over the final featherweight matchup as Santos deals with a gnarly weight cut and Ramaska awaits the okay to compete, while Cooper Jr. and Torres prepare themselves in case they get the opportunity to earn redemption.
Who will step into the cage and battle it out for the final spot on the live finale?