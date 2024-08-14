Episode 11 Recap | The Ultimate Fighter Season 32

UFC CEO Dana White states that Team Shevchenko’s Nathan Fletcher has had a lingering pain in his lower leg since his fight with Kaan Ofli and visits with UFC physician Dr. Jeffrey Davidson to find out what it wrong.

Fletcher had been working through it, but the x-rays show that he has a full fracture of his left fibula. He recalls the break happened a minute into the fight — the kick he believes did the damage is shown — and Dr. Davidson explains that he’s surprised to see Fletcher walking around, let alone training.

He’s going to need eight weeks to recover, as well as some orthopedic consults going forward.

After being shown dozing in the van on the way to training, Valentin traces his path to his semifinal fight with McCorry in an interstitial interview, explaining there is one more body in the way of him achieving his ultimate dream. He acknowledges the fight with McCorry is very dangerous.

The Irishman is shown shadowboxing in the yard and discusses how strange it is to earn a win on The Ultimate Fighter, as you don’t have time to really enjoy your victory because there is another fight right around the corner. He believes it will pay dividends going forward.

