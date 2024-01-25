Episode 11 Recap | Power Slap: Road To The Title Season 2

Coach Muniz and Debow were furious with the result. Meanwhile, Zane was emotional after the win. He ate six strikes and explains that he’s built tough like his hometown of Maui.

“This one could have truly gone either way,” Power Slap Founder Dana White said.

The final matchup of the season moved into the spotlight, as Team Muniz’s Brian “Predator” Ellis and Team KO Chris’ Eviahn “Waterboy” Scott get their second chance after losing earlier in the competition.

Scott works with KO Chris on his placement, which was the main cause for his disqualification loss earlier in the competition. As a super heavyweight, he has great defense and a solid chin, but he knows he needs to get out of his head to show out at the striker’s podium.

Ellis moved up from heavyweight for this match. He was disqualified after knocking out his opponent in the first round, but he did so with a stepping foul. White was so impressed by Ellis’ power that he had to keep him around. Ellis focused on bulking up and adding some force ahead of the matchup with Scott.

“Both of these guys have tremendous potential and that’s why I’m keeping these guys around,” White said. “This is the perfect fight to end the season.”

Scott won the coin toss and elected to strike first, with his right on the second mark. Scott landed clean for the first time in the competition, and it was clear that he’s got all the power that White was expecting to see. He dropped Ellis, who took a few seconds to gather himself but was able to fully recover.