Episode 10 Recap | The Ultimate Fighter Season 32

Fletcher talks to Ofli about the matchups on the featherweight side of the bracket, with both agreeing that the pairings are the “correct” matchups given the remaining competitions.

Ofli jokes in an interstitial interview that he’s fighting “Voldemort,” the villainous wizard from the Harry Potter series, suggesting that he has the tools to best Roets. He and Fletcher then chirp to Santos about the weight he has to cut ahead of his next fight as he opens the fridge.

The Australian shares that he’s confident against anyone, and Fletcher suggests that he’s convinced Ofli can go all the way based on his performance against him in the quarterfinals. Ofli acknowledges the awkwardness of having to get right back to work after winning his fight, as opposed to the traditional cycle of taking a couple weeks off and enjoying the victory, but he wants to maintain these habits going forward.

Roets speaks about the first victory being behind him and there being more of the mission to complete as he readies to face Ofli. He likes the matchup, calling the Team Grasso man the toughest fight for him, which he welcomes. This is all about testing himself, and he promises violence and entertainment.

KAAN OFLI FIGHT PREP