Episode 10 Recap | Power Slap: Road To The Title Season 2

Vallo won the coin toss and elected to strike first with his right hand on three. Vallo connected and immediately Van Heerden smiled and gave him a finger wag to let him know that he was unaffected by the strike. The referee also called Vallo for a clubbing foul on the strike.

Van Heerden showed why they call him “The Pitbull,” striking with his right on three. The strike was right on the money and sent Vallo falling backward. Vallo made it up to his feet, but the referee kept evaluating Vallo and determined that the match was over. Van Heerden totally backed up his trash talk and celebrated by lifting up his shirt and revealing his belly, which drew a giant smile from Power Slap founder Dana White.

Get Tickets To Power Slap 6

After the match White couldn’t have given a more glowing review of the South African striker.

“Danie Van Heerden is exactly the kind of super heavyweight we are looking for in this sport,” White said. “He’s got the power, he’s got the chin, and he’s got the personality.”

White also mentioned that he can’t wait to see Van Heerden compete at Power Slap 6 on February 9.