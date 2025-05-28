Episode 1 Recap | The Ultimate Fighter Season 33

Henrique explains that his nickname, “Chapolin,” is based on a Mexican TV show character who is a clumsy superhero, and that is popular in Brazil. His highlight reel rolls, showing clips from his win over Leonardo Soares, his title fight victory over Cody Davis, and his successful defense against Igor Siqueira.

In his career, the 29-year-old Brazilian is 13-2 overall with 10 victories inside the distance.

TUF HOUSE

Henrique explains to several others in the house that his mom used to own a bar, but trafficked drugs from the bar and was arrested, leaving him to be raised by his grandmother and grandfather. He says that without them, his fate would be different.

Morales looks at pictures of his family with members of Team Sonnen, explaining that his wife has been through all the ups and downs of his fighting career with him, and that he’s deeply missing his two sons, Danilo and Diego. He details his previous experience in the UFC as the highlights run, noting that he had three fights in 2017, earning a first-round submission win over Roberto Sanchez, before losing to future champ Deiveson Figueiredo and former TUF contestant Eric Shelton, resulting in him being released.

JOSEPH MORALES FIGHT PREP

Sonnen talks to Morales about the game plan, with the fighter explaining he wants to crowd Henrique, force him to over-commit before taking him down. He details that it’s been nearly two years since his last fight and he’s champing at the bit to get back in there.

They talk about having a sense of urgency if Henrique happens to end up in top position, with both sharing a laugh over the fact that staying on bottom is part of the reason why Morales is no longer in the UFC.

Morales explains that he’s familiar with Henrique and what he brings to the table, calling him a good striker, while suggesting that he believes he can expose his grappling shortfalls.

Former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington, who is serving as an assistant coach on Team Sonnen, talks to Morales about the game plan on the ground, discussing the need to stay in strong positions and be effective there.