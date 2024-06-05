Episode 1 Recap | The Ultimate Fighter Season 32

DAY ONE

The athletes arrive at the UFC APEX, where they’re met by UFC CEO Dana White and this season’s coaches, flyweight champ Alexa Grasso and No. 1 contender Valentina Shevchenko.

White outlines that this is the 20-year anniversary of The Ultimate Fighter, noting that the show has produced 15 UFC champions, reminding everyone of the difficulty ahead of them this season. The two weight classes represented this season are featherweight and middleweight, with 16 athletes from 14 countries competing.