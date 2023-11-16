Episode 1 Recap | Power Slap: Road To The Title Season 2

Garret Grimes – Middleweight

“Slappy Joe” Landman – Middleweight

Cody Belisle – Light Heavyweight

Coltin Cole – Light Heavyweight

The matchmakers hand-picked additional strikers across five weight classes to join the competition and they all will have to earn their spot in the house.

Welterweight champion Chris Thomas and No. 1 contender Emanuel Muniz are the head coaches this season, and they will face each other at Power Slap 6 for the belt. The strikers who come out of the house victorious will also compete at Power Slap 6.

Thomas won the team selection coin toss and picked first.

Here are the Power Slap: Road To The Title season 2 teams:

Team KO Chris

Zach Zane - Welterweight

Sean Kilmartin – Welterweight

Merlis Muusikus – Middlweight

Branden Bordeaux – Middleweight

Ryan Wallace – Light Heavyweight

Garret Blakesslee – Light Heavyweight

Jonathan Correa – Heavyweight

Miles Jackson – Heavyweight

Eviahn Scott – Super Heavyweight

Johnathan Boone – Super Heavyweight

Micah Seiuli – Super Heavyweight

Team Muniz