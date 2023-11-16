Episode 1 Recap | Power Slap: Road To The Title Season 2

The groundbreaking reality show is back. Power Slap: Road To The Title Season 2 officially started November 15 on Rumble and it’s bigger and better than ever.
Season 1 featured 22 competitors and it ended with four champions emerging from the Power Slap house. Road To The Title helped build the foundation of strikers on the roster and create some star power to launch Power Slap’s live events.
While Power Slap was hosting successful events there were also matches that weren’t televised or open to the public. Dana White and company took the most impressive strikers from those matches and put them on season 2 of Road To The Title with a bye in the first part of the competition.
- Garret Grimes – Middleweight
- “Slappy Joe” Landman – Middleweight
- Cody Belisle – Light Heavyweight
- Coltin Cole – Light Heavyweight
The matchmakers hand-picked additional strikers across five weight classes to join the competition and they all will have to earn their spot in the house.
Welterweight champion Chris Thomas and No. 1 contender Emanuel Muniz are the head coaches this season, and they will face each other at Power Slap 6 for the belt. The strikers who come out of the house victorious will also compete at Power Slap 6.
Thomas won the team selection coin toss and picked first.
Here are the Power Slap: Road To The Title season 2 teams:
Team KO Chris
- Zach Zane - Welterweight
- Sean Kilmartin – Welterweight
- Merlis Muusikus – Middlweight
- Branden Bordeaux – Middleweight
- Ryan Wallace – Light Heavyweight
- Garret Blakesslee – Light Heavyweight
- Jonathan Correa – Heavyweight
- Miles Jackson – Heavyweight
- Eviahn Scott – Super Heavyweight
- Johnathan Boone – Super Heavyweight
- Micah Seiuli – Super Heavyweight
Team Muniz
- Chris Debow – Welterweight
- Federico Benedettelli – Welterweight
- John Anderson – Middleweight
- Eddie Brahimir – Middleweight
- Sorin Cosma – Light Heavyweight
- Ronald Staton – Light Heavyweight
- Will Woods – Heavyweight
- Delvin Hamlett – Heavyweight
- Brian Ellis – Heavyweight
- Makini Manu – Super Heavyweight
- Danie Van Heerden – Super Heavyweight
- Hayden Southall – Super Heavyweight
After the teams were selected, White told the competitors “Good luck and welcome to Power Slap”, and with that, Road To The Title season 2 was off.
The competitors were put through a testing combine with the team at the UFC Performance Institute to determine some metrics that identify who, on paper, might be the cream of the crop.
Zach Zane, Merlis Muusikus, and Danie Van Heerden scored the highest and immediately set themselves at the top of the food chain.
Then everyone moved into the Power Slap house and there was plenty of Happy Dad shotgunning and pool tricks to celebrate. It wasn’t all fun and games, though, as the strikers couldn’t help but look at the competition bracket and start thinking about their fights.
KO Chris and Muniz got into an altercation at the UFC APEX during a training session that showed that these two coaches do not like each other. The heat is real. White wasn’t cool with KO Chris’ actions and made sure to make it clear that he can’t be attacking Muniz.
The first match went down in the light heavyweight division, between Team KO Chris’ Garret “Flaco” Blakesslee and Team Muniz’s Ronald “The Sandman” Staton. Both Blakesslee and Staton made weight for the match. Blakesslee won the coin toss and elected to strike first.
Blakesslee slapped right on three and it was a perfect shot. Staton dropped to the ground immediately. It was one and done and showed that Blakessle has big power that he’s able to control.
White and the rest of the Power Slap brass couldn’t help but be impressed by Blakesslee – even calling him a “gangster.”
It was the perfect start to the season and only big things are about to happen on Road To The Title.