Epic UFC Trilogies

Another pair of UFC Hall of Famers, Georges St-Pierre and Matt Hughes, also shared the Octagon on three separate occasions. After losing his belt to BJ Penn earlier in January of 2004, Hughes got the opportunity to reclaim his throne in October of that year against St-Pierre at UFC 50. Hughes entered the bout as a seasoned veteran and former champ, boasting an ultra-impressive 37-4 record, whereas the undefeated St-Pierre was just seven fights into his professional mixed martial arts career.

With just seconds to go in the first round, Hughes transitioned beautifully from top position to an armbar, forcing the tap from St-Pierre with one second left in the frame to regain the welterweight title.

The Canadian won five straight after suffering his first pro loss to Hughes until earning a rematch against the champion in the main event at UFC 65 in 2006. A little over a minute into the second round, St-Pierre landed a perfect head kick, sending Hughes crashing to the mat. St-Pierre followed up with a flurry of elbows until the fight was called to capture UFC gold for the first time in his career.

They faced off for the third and final time at UFC 79 in 2007 for the interim welterweight title. St-Pierre closed out the trilogy just how Hughes started it, with an armbar submission victory. This win was the second of what became a 13-fight win streak for St-Pierre before his retirement in 2017.

Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier

