 Skip to main content
UFC 320 Replica Belt Sweeps
UFC Store

Enter the UFC 320 Replica Belt Sweepstakes!

Your Chance to Take Home the Gold!
Sep. 18, 2025

The UFC 320 Replica Belt Sweepstakes is officially live, giving fans the chance to bring home championship gold! 

One lucky winner will score a UFC Legacy Championship Replica Belt along with a UFC Legacy Mini Desktop Belt – the ultimate prize, just in time for the UFC 320 championship double header.

UFC 320 Replica Belt Sweeps

The grand prize includes:

1 UFC Legacy Championship Replica Belt – crafted with stunning attention to detail, built to mirror the belts raised inside the Octagon.

1 UFC Legacy Mini Desktop Belt – the perfect display piece to rep your fandom at home, work, or anywhere you want to showcase your championship pride.

Don’t miss your shot at taking home UFC gold – entries are open until Tuesday, October 7th, so lock yours in today by signing up HERE!