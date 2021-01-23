Enter The Dragon: Mason Jones' Octagon Debut

This degree of confidence is a by-product of his footing as a standout mixed martial artist, and every time he’s gone out there so far, he’s emerged victorious and lived up to the high standards he sets for himself.

“Mike is a dangerous striker, he hits hard, he’s got good jiu-jitsu and good wrestling; I’m going to show that I’m better than him in all these areas.

“My aim is to be the best in the world. I never go out there just to beat people; I’ve always gone out there with a task and that’s me destroying, decimating and dismantling my opponents.”

The language is alarmingly strong. However, it’s keeping with a sense of self-belief and confidence that has been built through years of success in martial arts and, to date, all the lofty ambitions and bold pre-fight plans have been more than met in the cage.

But now, his place of work is an Octagon.

“I’ve got four TKOs to my name, three submissions and three decisions, and those three decisions were just learning experiences for me. I’m going to be going up against the best in the sport now and I see this as almost a restart for my career. It’s a new chapter, a whole new level and I’m ready for the Octagon.

“I’m going to make sure that I continue to add to the KO/TKO column and submission column rather than decisions.”

As always, Jones has pushed himself to his limits in his training camp, but recently made the time to take up a rare opportunity to help other aspiring fighters in his country.

“We’ve pushed hard in training, I’ve been able to get partners in, and we’ve done everything by the book in terms of restrictions and everything.”

Besides training and his ever-growing media commitments, all while retaining his razor sharp focus on his debut, Jones jumped at the chance to speak to young members of the Welsh national judo team about the role of judo in his life and the importance of setting your own goals and chasing them - not chasing others.

“I’m an ex-Welsh team member, I’ve been through what they’re trying to do and so one of the coaches got in touch with me to talk to them about my experiences.